West Indies skipper Shai Hope smashed a 50-ball 102* in the fourth T20I vs India, his third T20I ton. He also became the fourth WI batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs and now holds the record for most T20I centuries for the West Indies.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope continued his incredible tour to India, smashing his fourth ton of the tour across the ODI and 20-over leg during the fourth T20I at Hyderabad on Wednesday. During his knock, Hope also became the fourth WI batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs.

Hope brought up his third T20I ton with two sixes on the final two deliveries of the innings, scoring 102* in 50 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 204.00. Now in 74 T20Is and 72 innings, he has made 2,004 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 141.82, with three centuries and 13 fifties.

Hope Rewrites Record Books

With his third T20I ton, he has overtaken Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis (two each) for most T20I tons by a WI batter. He is also the fourth WI batter to enter 2,000 T20I runs club, alongside Rovman Powell (2400), Nicholas Pooran (2275) and Brandon King (2028).

He has also joined Phil Salt (two against WI away from home, 2023), Sanju Samson and Tilak Verma (two against South Africa away from home, 2024), Mohammed Ihsan of Spain (two against Croatia in 2025 at home) as the fifth batter to register two T20I tons in a bilateral series.

He is also level with Virat Kohli (against England, 2021 at home), Suryakumar Yadav (against NZ at home, 2026) and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (against Sri Lanka, 2026 at home) for most fifty-plus scores in a bilateral T20I series, with three each, among Test-playing teams.

Hope also levelled with Gayle for most fifty-plus scores for WI in T20Is, with 16 each, Hope has one more hundred than Gayle, while Gayle has two centuries and 14 fifties.

An Incredible Run of Form

The WI skipper is enjoying his best T20I year with 601 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.08 and a strike rate of over 152, with two centuries and four fifties.

Across all international cricket this year, he has made 1,336 runs in 29 matches and 30 innings at an average of 55.66, with a strike rate of 92.01, with five centuries and seven fifties.

Hope is enjoying an incredible run in India, being WI's leading run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in ODIs with 278 runs in three innings at an average of 139.00, with two centuries and a best score of 162* in the final ODI at Assam. With 261 runs in four innings and matches in the T20I leg, including two centuries and a fifty, Hope is the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Overall across seven innings, the WI skipper has made 539 runs at an average of 134.75, including four centuries and a fifty.

The batter's record against India across formats stands at: 1,961 runs in 45 matches and 49 innings at an average of 47.82, with eight centuries and six fifties, with best score of 162*.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, India elected to field first, but WI made them pay. Knocks from Hope, his 52-run stand with Jewel Andrew (21 in 16 balls, with two fours and six) set the tone. Shimron Hetmyer (33 in 12 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Rovman Powell (24 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) and Sherfane Rutherford (49* In 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) also chipped in valuable and impactful runs, taking WI to 247/3. Prince Yadav (1/36) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Arshdeep Singh (1/52) and Mayank Yadav (0/52) being carted around the park. (ANI)