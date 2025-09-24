Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi defended teammate Haris Rauf’s controversial gestures against India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4, saying everyone can express themselves, downplaying the uproar during India’s T20I win and continued dominance over Pakistan.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi defended his teammate Haris Rauf’s controversial and provocative gestures against India during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The Men in Blue defeated the arch-rivals in their second round of the face-off in the ongoing tournament, thanks to brilliant batting displays by Abhishek Sharma (74), Shubman Gill (47), and Tilak Varma (30*).

However, the contest was marred by controversy as Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan made controversial gestures, intending to mock the Indian Defence Forces, which successfully carried out Operation Sindoor by targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. However, Rauf’s behaviour caught the attention of the fans by gesturing ‘0-6’ and ‘jet crashing’, referring to baseless claims that six IAF aircraft were shot down during the recent skirmishes.

Haris Rauf received criticism and backlash from Indian fans, who believed that Pakistan’s pacer’s antics were provocative given the intensity of the match and the situation between the two nations.

Apart from his controversial gestures, Haris Rauf was involved in a heated exchange with Abhishek Sharma, who responded fiercely and confronted him on the field. However, India opener was not distracted by Rauf’s aggression as he carried on his innings and helped Team India seal the victory.

‘Everyone has the right to express’

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of Pakistan’s final Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, Shaheen Afridi was asked about the criticism against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan’s controversial gestures. To which Afridi stated that everybody has the right to express, adding that the focus should be on cricket rather than the distractions surrounding individual players’ actions.

The left-arm pacer downplayed the uproar Haris Rauf’s on-field behaviour caused, stating that everyone has their own thoughts and way of thinking.

“Look, our job is to play cricket. Honestly, everyone has the right to express the way they want to," Shaheen told reporters.

“Everyone has their own respect. Everyone thinks the way they think. But our job is to play cricket. And we have come to win the tri-nation Series. We have come to win the Asia Cup. And we, God willing, as a team, are doing our best," he added.

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan was the arch-rivals’ second face-off after the Pahalgam terror attack, wherein militants killed 26 Indian nationals in Baisaran Meadows, seven kilometres from the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, adding further intensity and emotional weight to an already high-stakes cricketing encounter.

India dominate Pakistan in T20Is

The victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash was Team India’s further dominance over the arch-rivals in the T20Is. The Men in Blue clinched their 12th victory over Pakistan in the 15th T20I meeting, with only three losses, continuing their impressive winning streak and asserting clear superiority in the shortest format of the game.

Additionally, Team India has won the last seven meetings against Pakistan, including both Asia Cup 2025 matches, highlighting their sustained dominance and psychological edge in their high-stakes clash. Before the Asia Cup 2025, the last face-off between India and Pakistan was in the Champions Trophy 2025, where the Men in Blue won by six wickets in Dubai.

In the Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan have faced off 21 times, with the Men in Blue winning on 12 occasions, while the Men in Green won six times.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are likely to have third round of face-off in the Asia Cup 2025 if they reach the final, which will take place on Sunday, September 28 in Dubai.