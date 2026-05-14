Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam has been ruled out of the second Test against Pakistan with a chest injury. He will be replaced by fellow left-hander Zakir Hasan. Bangladesh leads the two-match series 1-0 after a 104-run win in the first Test.

Shadman Islam Ruled Out with Chest Injury

Bangladesh cricket team have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, with opener Shadman Islam ruled out after suffering a chest injury during the opening Test in Mirpur. National team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that Shadman sustained a traumatic chest contusion after being struck while attempting a catch, forcing him to miss the second and final Test of the series, scheduled to begin on May 16 in Sylhet.

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"Shadman took a blow in the chest while taking a catch during the first Test in Mirpur. He has a traumatic contusion of the chest and is in pain. He will not be available for the second Test, unfortunately," National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

Zakir Hasan Named as Replacement

Bangladesh have named fellow left-hander Zakir Hasan as his replacement in the squad. Zakir last featured in a Test in November 2024. Zakir notably became the first Bangladesh opener to score a century on Test debut when he achieved the feat against India in 2022.

Bangladesh Eye Series Win

The upcoming fixture, part of the ICC World Test Championship, sees Bangladesh carrying momentum into the match after sealing an impressive victory in the series opener through a dominant bowling display that saw them claim 10 wickets in just over two sessions to land a 104-run win. (ANI)