Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued a notice to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar after women wrestlers appealed their acquittal in a sexual harassment case. The court has listed the matter for hearing on October 9.

The Rouse Avenue court issued notice to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and others in an appeal against his acquittal in a sexual harassment case. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were acquitted by the Magistrate Court on August 3.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh issued notice on the appeal and sought a response. The matter has been listed for hearing on October 9.

The court has directed that the original affidavit and orders mentioning the names of the victims be placed in a sealed envelope. The court has also directed the appellant to file a copy of the petition with the names of victims redacted.

Wrestlers Challenge Acquittal

Women wrestlers have challenged the acquittal of former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were acquitted by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on August 3.

The wrestlers have challenged the judgement of acquittal, arguing that it is unsustainable in law and is founded on a manifestly erroneous and selective appreciation of the evidence on record. The appeal has contended that the impugned order proceeds on conjectures and surmises, fails to apply binding and well-settled principles of law, and, in material part, rests its reasoning on “archaic and stereotypical assumptions” about the “expected” behaviour of victims of sexual assault and harassment, rather than on a fair, evidence-based assessment after taking into account the circumstances of the victims.

Background of the Case

The Rouse Avenue court on August 3 acquitted former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan and then secretary Vinod Tomar of the sexual harrasment case.

This case is linked to the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief. Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354 D, 354 A, 506 (1) and 109 of the IPC.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar had acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

The Hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were tried in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, represented Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Senior advocate Rebecca John had appeared for the victims/complainants.

Women wrestlers had participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police based on a complaint given by a woman wrestler. Delhi police had filed a 1500 page charge sheet on June 15 2023, after investigation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. (ANI)