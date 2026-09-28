India's men's squash team started their Asian Games 2026 campaign with a 3-0 win over China. The contingent also saw success in cricket, Kurash where a medal was secured, archery, shooting, and volleyball, marking a strong day for India.

India's Dominant Start in Men's Squash

India made a winning start to their men's team squash campaign at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating China 3-0 in their opening pool-stage tie on Monday. Suraj Kumar Chand gave India an early advantage with a 3-0 victory over Du Shaoqian, winning 11-4, 11-2, 12-10.

Veer Chotrani then extended India's lead, defeating Li Haizhen 3-0. Chotrani won the three games 11-5, 11-5, 11-3 to put India in an unassailable position in the tie. Velavan Senthilkumar completed the clean sweep for India with another 3-0 victory, winning 11-3, 11-2, 11-4.

The comprehensive victory gave India a winning start to their men's team campaign at the continental multi-sport event. South Korea are the other team in India's group, with India scheduled to face them later in the day. The Indian men's squash team will look to build on the strong start as they continue their campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.

A Look at India's Performance in Other Sports

India are having a mixed day at the 2026 Asian Games, with several athletes progressing across disciplines. In Kurash, Pincky Balhara defeated Lim Garam 3-0 in the women's 78kg quarterfinal to secure a medal. India's men's cricket team advanced to the semi-finals after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, with India progressing based on higher seeding. In archery, Chikitha Taniparthi and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won their respective women's compound individual Round of 32 matches, while Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru and Sahil Jadhav also advanced before Ganesh defeated Sahil 149-148 in the Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals.

In shooting, Neeru leads the women's trap qualification after Day 2, while Shapath Bharadwaj is fifth in the men's trap standings. Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat finished fifth in the women's 25m pistol team final and qualified for the individual final.

India also defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in men's volleyball and China 3-0 in the women's squash team event.

In sepaktakraw, India lost 1-2 to Japan and was eliminated after finishing bottom of Group B. In surfing, Kishore Kumar Anbarasu defeated China's Ma Wensong, while Sivaraj Babu lost to the Philippines' Alciso Jayuard. (ANI)