Chikitha Taniparthi entered the women's compound archery quarterfinals at the Asian Games, while Jyothi Surekha Vennam was knocked out. India also assured medals in kurash through Pincky Balhara and in boxing via Lovlina Borgohain's QF win.

Archery: Mixed Fortunes for India

India's Chikitha Taniparthi progressed to the quarterfinals of the women's compound individual event at the Asian Games, while compatriot Jyothi Surekha Vennam was knocked out after losing to 14-year-old South Korean Kang Yeonseo on Day 9 here. Chikitha prevailed over Chinese Taipei's Chen Yi-Hsuan in a dramatic round-of-16 contest after the two archers were locked 148-148 following the regulation 15 arrows, according to ESPN. In the shoot-off, Chikitha hit the bullseye to seal victory, while Chen's arrow landed in the 10-ring but outside the centre. Chikitha had earlier defeated Bhutan's Dorji Dolma in the round of 32 and will face Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Jyothi saw her individual campaign come to an end after Kang produced a perfect score of 150 to beat the Indian 150-146. Jyothi had earlier defeated Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova in the round of 32.

Medals Assured in Kurash and Boxing

India's day also saw medals assured in kurash and boxing. Pincky Balhara defeated South Korea's Lim Garam 3-0 in the women's 78kg quarterfinal to confirm a medal, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain also secured a podium finish by beating South Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75kg quarterfinal.

Men's Compound Archery

In men's compound archery, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru defeated compatriot Sahil Jadhav 149-148 in the round of 16 to enter the quarterfinals. Ganesh had earlier beaten Indonesia's Sostar Andaru Rinaldi 144-142, while Sahil defeated Mongolia's Jamiyangombo Purevdorj 149-137 in the round of 32.

Success in Team Events

India's men's cricket quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, with India progressing to the semifinals by virtue of their higher seeding. The men's volleyball team registered a 3-0 win over Hong Kong, while India's women's squash team also defeated China 3-0 in the team event.

Shooting Updates

In shooting, Neeru was placed first in women's trap qualifying after Day 2, with Manisha Keer 21st and Aashima Ahlawat 23rd. In men's trap, Shapath Bharadwaj was fifth, followed by Kynan Chenai in 19th and Ahvar Rizvi in 32nd.

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat finished fifth in the women's 25m pistol individual team final and qualified for the individual final.

Other Results

In other results, India's Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lost their women's doubles opener to Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putinseva, while the women's sepaktakraw team was eliminated after a 1-2 loss to Japan. Surfer Kishore Kumar Anbarasu defeated China's Ma Wensong 9.86-8.80 in men's shortboard round three, while Sivaraj Babu lost 7.83-11.50 to the Philippines' Alciso Jayuard.

India are currently 12th in the medal tally with 38 medals, including four gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze, at the time of writing. (ANI)