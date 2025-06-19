Anaya has expressed her disappointment regarding the ICCl’s policy that bans transgender women from competing in women’s international cricket.

Bengaluru: Sharing an eight-page scientific report detailing her transition journey, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar's daughter Anaya has urged International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Cricket Control in India to support transgender cricketers. Transgender cricketers were banned from taking part in women's cricket during an ICC board meeting following the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"I am sharing the scientific report that documents my journey as a trans woman athlete for the first time. Since the past year, I have undergone structured physiological assessments after starting hormone therapy. This report captures the real, measurable impact of my transition not opinions, not assumptions, but data," Anaya stated.

The 23-year-old had collaborated with Manchester Metropolitan University after completing one year of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). According to the report, Anaya's muscle power, endurance, glucose, and oxygen levels fell within the norms for cisgender female athletes. “Science says that I am eligible for women's cricket. Now the question is whether the world is ready to hear the truth or not?,” she added.

Who is Anaya Bangar?

In an interview with Lallantop, Anaya revealed that she had played cricket with well-known players like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. She mentioned that due to her father's public image, she had to keep her identity hidden. According to her, the cricket world is often filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity.

Anaya opened up about facing both support and harassment after her gender transition. She shared that some fellow cricketers had sent her unsolicited explicit images and that one individual in particular had publicly humiliated her, only to later approach her privately asking for her photos.

Anaya has expressed her disappointment regarding the ICCl’s policy that bans transgender women from competing in women’s international cricket. She remains active online, sharing updates with her followers from her current base in Manchester, where she continues to play cricket and influence through her platform.