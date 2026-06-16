Ahead of their World Cup opener, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and defender Nicolas Otamendi praised Lionel Messi, calling him 'fundamental' and the 'best in history'. Scaloni dismissed fitness concerns, stating everyone wants to see him play.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and defender Nicolas Otamendi highlighted the importance of World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi in their side ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign opener against Algeria scheduled for Tuesday. Messi, who climbed the zenith of football by capturing the once-elusive FIFA World Cup title in the previous edition hosted by Qatar back in 2022, is once again the centre of attention and continues being a footballing heartthrob as the veteran aims to go back-to-back in what could be his last World Cup.

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Coach Scaloni on Messi's Influence

Ahead of the match, Scaloni was cited by Reuters as telling reporters that "everyone wants to see him on the pitch". "Not only Argentines, we believe everyone wants to see him on the pitch, wants to see him play," Scaloni said. Messi missed out the friendly against Honduras on June 6, which the defending champions won by 2-0 easily, but was a substitute in their 3-0 win over Iceland last week, scoring from a penalty kick.

Scaloni has dismissed any concerns that the 38-year-old could be a burden, saying that he has always been "fundamental" for the team, even when he has been battling fatigue and fitness-related issues recently. "He has always been there, and he has always been fundamental for us. And now even more so," the coach said.

'The best player in history': Otamendi's Praise

Messi's long-time teammate Otamendi also reflected on the journey he has enjoyed with the icon, calling him "the best player in history" and a "competitive animal". "We have lived many beautiful moments together," said the defender. "He is a simple person who enjoys training camps and practices, and prepares himself for that. He is also a competitive animal. That pushes you to keep trying, not to relax, to try to be alongside him, to support him and help him," he signed off.

Argentina's World Cup Campaign

Argentina open their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria (June 22) and Jordan (June 28) in Group J. If they win the tournament, this will be their fourth WC win. (ANI)