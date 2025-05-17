Ex-India batter Robin Uthappa slams the unruly behaviour of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings fans outside stadiums during IPL matches. He cites instances of mocking, fighting, and heckling, emphasizing the need for sportsmanship.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has slammed Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s fans for their unruly behaviour outside the stadium after the match in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

CSK and RCB are among the greatest rivals in the history of IPL, with their matches drawing matches and intense moments both on and off the field. In the IPL 2025, two sides met twice and Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings on both occasions. In their first encounter, RCB ended their 17-year winless streak against CSK at Chepauk, securing a historic victory on Chennai’s home turf. In the second face off, RCB registered a 2-run win over CSK in Bengaluru.

However, after the clash between two rivals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the fans were involved in heated altercations, with a group of RCB fans taunting CSK fans for the team's narrow defeat, which escalated to abusive and escalated behaviour outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The clashes between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings took place in the last IPL season after CSK were knocked out by RCB based on net run rate in Bengaluru, leading to heightened tensions between the fans.

Uthappa opens up fan wars outside the stadium

Speaking on Jim Tarrod’s YouTube channel, Robin Uthappa opened up on the wars between fans outside the stadium, citing the example of how RCB and CSK mocked each other with chants and aggressive gestures and behaviour. Former CSK and RCB batter recalled witnessing women being heckled amid the clashes between the fans of both teams.

"It was pretty intense. Outside the stadium, they were mocking the team, the players of the team when the bus was leaving, that was one thing that I saw, which I thought was in bad taste.” Uthappa said.

“The other one that I saw were the fans fighting with each other - CSK and RCB fans, both locals from Bangalore fighting with each other. I saw women being heckled, which felt unsavory, to be very honest. We saw that even in Chennai last year, again, uncalled for. It's not on whatsoever." he added.

The matches between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru draw huge crowds not only because of their rivalries but also because two superstars of Indian cricket MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli — represent the respective franchises, adding star power and emotional intensity to the contest.

Robin Uthappa recalls RCB fans mocking CSK for their ban

Further speaking about the fan wars between RCB and CSK, Robin Uthappa recalled how RCB fans mock CSK fans by reminding them how the franchise was banned from playing IPL for two years due to match-fixing allegations.

"It has gotten pretty intense. They are holding up jerseys, white T-shirts marked with black lines, stating the two years that CSK were banned for.” former India batter said.

“They have kind of written MS' number on it, and Thala under it, depicting that they were in jail for two years, or whatever. It's getting a little beyond sport which concerns me. Because at the end of the day, this is a sport." he added.