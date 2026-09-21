Edinburgh Castle Rockers created history by becoming the inaugural champions of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), defeating Belfast Wolves by seven wickets, thanks to a match-winning unbeaten 90 from Andries Gous in the final.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers created history by becoming the inaugural champions of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), defeating Belfast Wolves by seven wickets in the final on Sunday, with Andries Gous producing a match-winning unbeaten 90 to guide his side to the title.

Tector's Fight for Belfast

Edinburgh won the toss and captain Mitchell Santner elected to bowl, backing his attack to restrict the Wolves before pursuing the target. The decision brought early reward when Trent Boult dismissed Paul Stirling for eight, caught by Jack Jarvis, leaving Belfast needing to rebuild, according to a release.

Tim Tector took up that responsibility with authority. The Belfast batter played a composed, determined innings, scoring 84 from 62 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. He kept the scoreboard moving while wickets fell around him, providing the backbone of the Wolves’ total and testing Edinburgh’s bowlers throughout the innings.

Devon Conway contributed 29 from 24 balls, sharing a partnership with Tector that helped Belfast recover from Stirling’s early departure. But JJ Smuts broke the stand by dismissing Conway, caught by Gareth Delany. Mark Watt then removed Glenn Maxwell for three, and Boult returned to dismiss Lorcan Tucker for six, leaving Belfast under pressure at 105 for four. Tector continued to fight, with Harry Manenti adding an unbeaten 16 from 14 deliveries. Tom Curran claimed Tector’s wicket from the final ball of the innings, as Belfast finished on 150 for five. Boult’s two wickets and economical four-over spell helped keep the total within reach, while Watt and Smuts also made important breakthroughs, the release said.

Gous' Masterclass Seals the Title

Edinburgh’s reply began with intent. Ross Adair struck 23 from 14 balls, including two fours and two sixes, before Mark Adair had him caught behind by Tucker. Smuts made 15, but Matthew Humphreys removed him at the end of the tenth over, leaving Edinburgh at 79 for two.

Gous, however, remained in control. His unbeaten 90 came from 61 deliveries, featuring eight fours and four sixes. He balanced patience with timely aggression, anchoring the chase as Brandon McMullen added 17 from 12 balls.

McMullen was caught and bowled by Gavin Hoey, but the target was close enough for Edinburgh’s captain to finish the job. Mitchell Santner joined Gous and remained unbeaten as Edinburgh reached 151 for three in 18.4 overs. Gous’ assured innings proved the defining answer to Tector’s challenge, carrying the Rockers across the line and into ETPL history.

'Unbelievable Tournament': Voices from the Champions

Reflecting on his match-winning contribution, Gous said, “It's always nice winning finals. Nice to be able to contribute to a winning cause.” He explained that although he had been playing well throughout the tournament without converting his starts into a big score, he had set himself the task of being “the guy staying on till the back end.”

The approach paid off in the biggest match of the season. “Be the guy at the end. Take your time. Make sure that you focus,” he said, describing the small mental adjustments that helped him deliver when it mattered most.

Edinburgh head coach Trevor Bayliss praised the way the squad came together over the course of the competition. “Fantastic tournament,” he said, highlighting how a different group of players had “gelled really well” and how their performances reflected that unity. Bayliss acknowledged the quality of the local talent, explaining that while he had known only a few of their names before the tournament, he had been impressed by the players he encountered. He also noted that several teams were closely matched and that Edinburgh had needed to make small adjustments after difficult results, the release said.

Co-owner Kyle Mills placed the achievement in the context of the team’s culture and the opportunity the ETPL provides for local players. “Biggest thing for me is culture and character and having calmness in the group,” he said, adding that Santner had set the standard as leader while players such as McMullen and Jack Jarvis had stepped up. Mills said he hoped the local players would begin to see themselves among the world’s leading franchise cricketers: “They're not Associates. They belong in tournaments like this.”

The players echoed that sense of pride and togetherness. Boult called it a “Great afternoon,” adding that the squad had deserved the trophy despite a dip in form towards the end of the campaign. Curran described the team as “a pretty special group” from day one, crediting the local players and saying the internationals had “just put the cherry on top just when we needed to.”

He singled out Gous, McMullen and Ross Adair for their contributions, while Gareth Delany said it was a “good experience standing here as winners” after joining a group that had welcomed him.

For Smuts, the title capped an enjoyable tournament on and off the field. He described it as “an unbelievable tournament” and praised how quickly the squad had bonded. Ross Adair, meanwhile, reflected on the personal subplot of playing against his brother Mark, saying it was “nice to have this over him” after his brother had often got the better of him.

The final belonged to Edinburgh Castle Rockers: the first team to lift the European T20 Premier League trophy. Their bowlers contained Belfast after Tector’s determined resistance, and Gous delivered the decisive innings when it mattered most. A new competition now has its first champions--and their name is Edinburgh Castle Rockers.