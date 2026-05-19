Head coach Crispin Chettri has announced the 26-member Indian preliminary squad for the SAFF Women's Championship 2026. The tournament will be held in Margao, Goa, from May 25 to June 6, with the final squad to be announced closer to the event.

Indian senior women's national team head coach Crispin Chettri on Tuesday announced the 26-member preliminary squad for the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 that will be held in Margao, Goa, from May 25 to June 6.

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The majority of the players assembled in Goa on Tuesday after the Indian Women's League 2025-26 concluded in Kolkata on Monday. East Bengal's players will join the camp on Wednesday after the conclusion of the Calcutta Women's Football League on Tuesday, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Aveka Singh, who plays for Naestved HG in Denmark, will arrive in Goa later this week. Manisha Kalyan, who plies her trade in Peru for Alianza Lima, can only join when the FIFA International Match Window begins on June 1. The final squad of 23 players will be announced closer to the tournament.

Tournament Details and Format

India, placed in Group B, will open their campaign against the Maldives on May 25 before taking on Bangladesh on May 31. Group A contains Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals, which will be held on June 3. The final will take place on June 6 at 18:30. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be the venue for all matches of the SAFF Women's Championship 2026.

India's Preliminary Squad for SAFF Women's Championship 2026

Goalkeepers

Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Ribansi Jamu, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders

Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Sarita Yumnam, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

Midfielders

Aveka Singh, Jasoda Munda, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Forwards

Grace Dangmei, Karishma Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar, Soumya Guguloth.

Head coach: Crispin Chettri

India's Fixtures

Monday, May 25: 19:30, Maldives vs India

Sunday, May 31: 19:30, India vs Bangladesh

Wednesday, June 3 (Semi-finals): 16:00, Group A Winners vs Group B Runners-up

20:00, Group B Winners vs Group A Runners-up

Saturday, June 7: 18:30, Final

VENUE: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa. (ANI)