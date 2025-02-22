Champions Trophy: Ex-Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls 2017 glory, backs team to defend crow (WATCH)

Sarfaraz Ahmed reminisces about Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy triumph and backs the team to defend their title, despite a shaky start in the ongoing tournament.

Champions Trophy: Ex-Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls 2017 glory, backs team to defend crow (WATCH) snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 22, 2025, 1:41 PM IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about Pakistan's historic Champions Trophy triumph in 2017. The former skipper backed the current Pakistan side to successfully defend the title on their home turf in the ongoing edition of the marquee event, reported Geo News.

After nearly three decades, a global cricket event returned to Pakistani soil, and Sarfaraz is upbeat about Pakistan's chances of defending the title.

"We hope Pakistan will successfully defend their crown on home soil," Sarfaraz said in a video posted by the ICC on Instagram.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK Preview: Will India seal semifinal spot or can Pakistan stage a comeback?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan's title defence began with the high-profile clash against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi. When the situation demanded a fearless approach from Pakistan's premier batters, their policy to adopt a defensive route saw the hosts surrender to a 60-run defeat in front of their home crowd.

After the hosts and the home fans savoured the bitter taste of defeat, Pakistan will need to up the ante and fight to keep their campaign alive against their most fierce rival, India, on Sunday in Dubai.

If the Men in Green maintain their shambolic run against India, they will need plenty of permutations and combinations to work in their favour and keep their campaign alive.

"Any India vs Pakistan game is always a pressure encounter. The hype surrounding that match is always greater than any other fixture," Sarfaraz said ahead of Sunday's blockbuster clash.

Notably, during Pakistan's successful run in 2017, they started their campaign with a defeat but went on to win four games on the trot to return home with the coveted trophy in hand. Sarfaraz recalled their special victory over India in the final and said that memory would stay safe with him.

"I had just requested the boys to let me lift the Champions Trophy for a moment, and then everyone can join in. It's a great moment, and these moments are safe in my memory bank. Whenever the date of 18th June comes, these cherished memories are recalled," he said.

"When we all got together for a while back, we were just reminiscing and wondering how time has flown by so quickly after winning the ICC Champions Trophy for Pakistan," he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Gill deserves to be No.1, says Ponting after star batter's ton against Bangladesh snt

Champions Trophy 2025: Gill deserves to be No.1, says Ponting after star batter's ton against Bangladesh

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Yusuf Pathan says pressure on Pakistan to perform ahead of clash (WATCH) snt

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Yusuf Pathan says pressure on Pakistan to perform ahead of clash (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK Preview: Will India seal semifinal spot or can Pakistan stage a comeback snt

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK Preview: Will India seal semifinal spot or can Pakistan stage a comeback?

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Afghan skipper Shahidi stresses on positives despite 107-run loss to Proteas snt

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Afghan skipper Shahidi stresses on positives despite 107-run loss to Proteas

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Atul Wassan SHOCKINGLY wants Pakistan to win blockbuster clash; here's why snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Atul Wassan SHOCKINGLY wants Pakistan to win blockbuster clash; here's why

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 22 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k gold rises AGAIN! anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 22: Rate of 22k, 24k gold rises AGAIN!

Ramayana Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai for Nitesh Tiwari's NEXT RBA

Ramayana: Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai for Nitesh Tiwari's NEXT

Burj Khalifa to Atlantis: Top 10 Luxurious Buildings in Dubai RBA

Burj Khalifa to Atlantis: Top 10 Luxurious Buildings in Dubai

8 must-have makeup products for a flawless look

8 must-have makeup products for a flawless look

Kamal Haasan's 'don't play' warning against language imposition as Tamil Nadu-Centre NEP row escalates ddr

Kamal Haasan's 'don't play' warning against language imposition as Tamil Nadu-Centre NEP row escalates

Recent Videos

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

Video Icon
INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

Video Icon
Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Video Icon
'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Plastic Sheets in Idli Prep? 24 Eateries Busted for Hazardous Practice

Karnataka Pulse | Plastic Sheets in Idli Prep? 24 Eateries Busted for Hazardous Practice

Video Icon