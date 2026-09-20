Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya lauded young Indian batters Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling them the future of Indian cricket. He noted Sharma is established and hailed Sooryavanshi as an exciting prospect.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya praised India’s young batting talents Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, highlighting their potential to become key players for the national team. Sanath, one of the finest all-rounders of all time and a highly destructive batter of his era, was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Corporate Cricket World Cup launch event in Gurugram.

'Abhishek has established himself in the team'

Jayasuriya said Abhishek Sharma has established himself in the Indian team, understands his importance and role, and consistently gives his best for the country. He hailed India’s young talent as a positive sign for the country’s cricketing future.

“He is a player who has established himself in the team. He knows how important his place is and (he is) for the team, what he needs for the team. And he has given his best shot. So, the players individually, if you mention, everyone wants to do well for their country. And so these are the players, young players who are in India, so that's a good future for India cricket,” he said.

Abhishek Sharma's recent performance

Abhishek Sharma recently produced a record-breaking century against Afghanistan in the third T20I at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. The left-hander smashed 108 off just 34 balls, reaching his century in 31 deliveries, as India posted 221/7 after being asked to bat first.

Abhishek was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his impressive performances throughout the three-match series. India then bowled Afghanistan out for 94 in 14.1 overs, with Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Kumar Reddy claiming three wickets each. India’s 127-run victory sealed a 3-0 series sweep and handed Afghanistan their heaviest defeat in T20I cricket, while their total of 94 was also their lowest against India in the format.

'Exciting prospect' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Meanwhile, Jayasuriya called Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an exciting prospect for India’s cricketing future, but stressed that he has a long way to go and must continue working hard.

“Definitely exciting for the future for India cricket. It's been really good, and it's a future for India cricket. He has a long way to go, and he needs to work hard. And hope he will deliver for India,” he said.

Sooryavanshi's remarkable run

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a remarkable run in cricket. Recently, at the age of just 15 years and 157 days, he recently became the youngest player to score a half-century in the history of the Duleep Trophy, breaking a 57-year-old record. During East Zone's Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal against Central Zone, the 15-year-old smashed a brilliant 92 off 81 balls in the first innings and followed it up with a crucial 40 in the final innings, helping East Zone secure a four-wicket win and book their place in the final.

Before that, Sooryavanshi also scored 151 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe to claim his maiden Player of the Series award as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep. Earlier, in the T20I series against England, Sooryavanshi had become India's youngest ever to be handed an international debut.

His India debut came on the back of a terrific IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including a century and five fifties. His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes. The youngster also swept multiple post-season honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards.

He also had a stellar ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign earlier this year, where he amassed 439 runs and was named Player of the Tournament, further highlighting his immense potential.

Corporate Cricket World Cup

The Corporate World Cup (CWC), billed as the world's first global corporate cricket tournament, was officially unveiled at a launch event in Gurugram on Sunday. The initiative aims to bring together the corporate cricket community through a structured competition spanning 24 cities and culminating in the inaugural Corporate World Cup in July 2027, according to a press release from CWC.

The tournament is being organised by Pro Corporate League (PCL), one of India's pioneering corporate cricket platforms, which brings with it a 15-year legacy of organising and developing corporate cricket. Building on this experience, PCL is now taking corporate cricket to an international scale through the Corporate World Cup. (ANI)