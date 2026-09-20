Craig Ervine (59) became the oldest batter from a full-member nation to hit an ODI fifty. Despite his knock and Sikandar Raza's 81*, Zimbabwe lost a thriller to Australia by one wicket, losing the series 3-0. Josh Inglis' 103 was key for AUS.

Ervine Sets Record in Thrilling ODI Finale

Former Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine became the oldest batter from a full-member nation to score a half-century in men's One-Day Internationals, reaching the milestone at 41 years and 32 days during the third ODI against Australia in Harare. Ervine scored 59 off 79 balls, including five fours, as Zimbabwe posted 271/8 in their 50 overs. However, Australia chased down the target with one wicket to spare, completing a 3-0 series sweep on their first tour of Zimbabwe in 12 years.

Zimbabwe's Innings

Ervine, batting at No. 5, added 80 runs for the fourth wicket with Innocent Kaia before sharing a 61-run stand for the fifth wicket with skipper Sikandar Raza. The Zimbabwe batter surpassed Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who scored his last ODI half-century at the age of 40 years and 286 days against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi last year. It was Ervine's second half-century since turning 40. Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq leads the list with five 50-plus scores after reaching that age, while former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd has three.

Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 81, while Kaia made 55 before retiring hurt. Zimbabwe looked set for a total closer to 300 after reaching 206/3 with 10 overs remaining, but Ervine's dismissal triggered a late collapse. Australia's Nathan Ellis claimed 3/50, while Adam Zampa took 2/43 and Spencer Johnson returned 2/50.

Mid-Innings Rebuild After Shaky Start

Zimbabwe made a steady start after being asked to bat, reaching 34 without loss after six overs before Ben Curran fell for seven, gloving a Johnson delivery down the leg side to the wicketkeeper. Brian Bennett followed for 30 after skying an Ellis delivery to Travis Head at midwicket. Zimbabwe were 57/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Brendan Taylor, who managed nine off 16 balls, was bowled by a Zampa flipper, leaving Zimbabwe needing a partnership to rebuild. Kaia and Ervine provided that stability. Kaia survived a stumping chance on 27 after being stranded outside his crease, with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis unable to complete the dismissal. He subsequently settled into his innings, playing a series of crisp drives and pulls. Kaia reached his half-century off 59 balls, his first in 12 innings since January 2023, before retiring hurt on 55 with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 29th over.

Ervine continued to anchor the innings, while Raza added impetus in the latter stages. But Ervine attempted to accelerate with 10 overs remaining and was caught at long-on for 59, beginning a Zimbabwe collapse of 4/22 that prevented the hosts from pushing beyond 300. Raza remained unbeaten on 81 as Zimbabwe finished on 271/8, their second-highest total batting first against Australia.

Australia's Tense Chase to a Series Sweep

In reply, Australia reached 272/9 in 49.5 overs, with Josh Inglis scoring 103 and Ellis producing a decisive unbeaten 36. The visitors appeared well placed at 162/3 in the 26th over, but Brad Evans removed Alex Carey to spark a Zimbabwe fightback. Evans finished with 4/47 as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Inglis Century Holds Chase Together

Inglis held the chase together with his century, becoming the third Australian to score a hundred in the series after Matt Renshaw and Travis Head. His dismissal left Australia needing 45 runs, with the lower order still to negotiate a tense finish. Zimbabwe had opportunities to turn the match in their favour. Inglis was dropped on 48 when Wessly Madhevere could not hold a chance at backward point off Ernest Masuku. Madhevere later took a sharp catch to dismiss Carey, but another missed opportunity proved costly in the closing stages.

Thrilling Finish Sees Australia Home

With Australia needing nine runs from the final over, Raza handed the ball to Madhevere despite having Graeme Cremer available for an over. Ellis launched the first delivery for six, shifting the pressure back onto Zimbabwe. Ellis and No. 11 Spencer Johnson then held their nerve, adding an unbeaten 27-run stand for the final wicket to take Australia over the line.

The result completed Australia's clean sweep of the three-match series, leaving Zimbabwe without a consolation victory in front of their home crowd. Raza and Ervine were among Zimbabwe's leading run-scorers across the series, while the hosts also had two of the top three wicket-takers. Despite their performances, Zimbabwe were unable to convert key moments into a win in the final ODI.