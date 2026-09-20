India will look to boost its medal tally on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2026. Key events include the men's 10m air rifle final, Suchika Tariyal's MMA semifinal where a medal is assured, and team events in hockey, kabaddi, and table tennis.

India will look to add to its medal tally on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, with shooting, mixed martial arts and several team events featuring prominently in the schedule. After opening their campaign with two silver medals in shooting on Sunday, India will have another opportunity to reach the podium in the men’s 10m air rifle, where Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete in qualification and the team final. The individual final is scheduled for 9 a.m. IST, subject to qualification, according to ESPN.

Mixed martial artist Suchika Tariyal will also be in action, taking on Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg semifinal at 8 a.m. Having already assured herself of a medal, Suchika will aim to win her semifinal and advance to the final. India’s women’s hockey team will face Indonesia in their second Pool B match after beginning the tournament with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan. The men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will also begin their campaigns, while the Indian table tennis teams are set for two matches against Pakistan.

Shooting: Medal Hopes Continue

The day’s action begins early, with Indian athletes competing across soft tennis, wushu, sepaktakraw, shooting and swimming before the schedule moves into the afternoon with boxing, more wushu bouts and kabaddi. The men’s 10m air rifle competition will be one of the main medal events for India in the morning. Dhillon, Mane and Patil will compete in the individual qualification round, which also forms part of the team competition. The team final is scheduled for 6:15 a.m., while the individual final is set for 9 a.m., subject to qualification.

India will also begin its campaign in the men’s and women’s skeet events. Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill will compete in the men’s individual skeet and team event, while Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will represent India in the women’s competition. Both events are scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. on Day 1 of the respective competitions.

Guaranteed Medal in Mixed Martial Arts

Suchika will take on Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg semifinal at 8 a.m. The Indian has already secured a medal after defeating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarterfinals on Sunday. A win on Monday would take Suchika into the final, giving her a chance to compete for gold.

Team Sports in Focus

India’s women’s hockey team will play Indonesia in a Pool B match at 9:30 a.m. The team will be looking to build on its emphatic opening-day victory over Uzbekistan.

The Indian men’s kabaddi team will begin its Group A campaign against Japan at 9:45 a.m., while the women’s team will face Bangladesh in their Group A encounter at 4:15 p.m.

India will face Pakistan in both the women’s and men’s team events on Monday. The women’s team will play its Group F match at 6:15 a.m., while the men’s team will meet Pakistan in their Group F encounter at 3:30 p.m. India’s women began their campaign with wins over Indonesia and Singapore on Sunday. The men opened with a 3-0 victory over Indonesia before losing 0-3 to Iran.

A Packed Day Across Multiple Disciplines

The day begins at 5:30 a.m. with Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena taking on Cambodia’s Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun in a mixed doubles Group B soft tennis match. The Indian pair will also face Mongolia and South Korea later in the group stage, at 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., respectively. The mixed doubles semifinals and final are scheduled for noon, subject to qualification.

Nyeman Wangsu will compete in the women’s Changquan final in wushu at 5:30 a.m., while Roshbina Devi will face Most Khatun in the women’s 60kg Sanda round of 16 at 3:15 p.m. Aryan will take on Shahzada Safi in the men’s 56kg round of 16 at 3:50 p.m.

In swimming, Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj will compete in the men’s 50m backstroke heats at 6:32 a.m. Mani Akash and Gitesh Shah will take part in the men’s 50m freestyle heats at 6:46 a.m. and 6:50 a.m., respectively. Dhanush Suresh is scheduled to compete in the men’s 100m breaststroke heats at 7:06 a.m.

India’s men’s badminton team will face Bangladesh in the first round at 11:30 a.m. In boxing, Sumit will meet Bunjong Sinsiri in the men’s 70kg round of 32 at 2:45 p.m.

India are currently 10th in the medal standings with two silver medals after the opening day. China lead the table with 20 medals, including 11 gold, while hosts Japan are second with 20 medals, six of them gold. With shooting finals, Suchika’s semifinal and several team competitions on the schedule, India will have multiple opportunities to add to its medal count on Monday.

Here's a look at India's schedule for Day 2 at Asian Games 2026 [timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)]

Soft tennis

5:30 a.m.: Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena vs Cambodia's Viva Chao-Chanroseka Khun in mixed doubles Group B match.

6:30 a.m.: Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena vs Mongolia's Bud Nyamdorj-Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar in mixed doubles Group B match.

7:30 a.m.: Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena vs South Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa-Jaekyu Park in mixed doubles Group B match.

12 p.m.: Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena in mixed doubles semifinals and final (subject to qualification).

Wushu

5:30 a.m.: Nyeman Wangsu in women's Changquan final.

3:15 p.m.: Roshbina Devi vs Most Khatun in women's 60kg Round of 16 match.

3:50 p.m.: Aryan vs Shahzada Safi in men's 56kg Round of 16 match.

Sepaktakraw

5:30 a.m.: India vs Japan in men's team regu Group B match.

Table tennis

6:15 a.m.: India vs Pakistan in women's team Group F match.

3:30 p.m.: India vs Pakistan in men's team Group F match.

Shooting

6:15 a.m.: Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil in men's 10m air rifle individual qualification and team final.

6:30 a.m.: Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill in men's individual skeet and team final Day 1.

6:30 a.m.: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in women's individual skeet and team final Day 1.

9:00 a.m.: Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil in men's 10m air rifle individual final (subject to qualification).

Swimming

6:32 a.m.: Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj in men's 50m backstroke heat.

6:46 a.m.: Mani Akash in men's 50m freestyle heat.

6:50 a.m.: Gitesh Shah in men's 50m freestyle heat.

7:06 a.m.: Dhanush Suresh in men's 100m breaststroke heat.

Mixed Martial Arts

8:00 a.m.: Suchika Tariyal vs Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in women's traditional 60kg semifinal.

Hockey

9:30 a.m.: India vs Indonesia in women's Pool B match.

Kabaddi

9:45 a.m.: India vs Japan in Men's Group A match.

4:15 p.m.: India vs. Bangladesh in women's Group A match.

Badminton

11:30 a.m.: India vs Bangladesh in men's team first round.

Boxing

2:45 p.m.: Sumit vs Bunjong Sinsiri in men's 70kg Round of 32 bout.

(ANI)