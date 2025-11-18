Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will miss time with an injury, leaving San Antonio shorthanded.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a left calf strain and will be re‑evaluated in two to three weeks, according to a league source. The team confirmed the injury on Monday but did not provide a specific timetable for his return.

Wembanyama sustained the issue during Friday’s 109‑107 loss to the Golden State Warriors. He completed the game but reported tightness afterward to the medical staff. He sat out Sunday’s win against the Sacramento Kings, and an MRI revealed the strain. The Spurs are taking a cautious approach, mindful that calf injuries can sometimes lead to Achilles problems.

The 21‑year‑old former No. 1 overall pick has been central to San Antonio’s strong start, averaging 26.2 points per game while leading the league in rebounds (10.9) and blocks (3.6). His absence is significant, especially given his history of missing the final 30 games last season due to a shoulder blood clot.

Injury Concerns Mount Across Spurs Roster

Victor Wembanyama is not the only Spurs player sidelined. No. 2 pick Dylan Harper is also recovering from a calf strain suffered against the Phoenix Suns on November 2. Harper is expected to return soon after Thanksgiving and has already shed the walking boot. Reigning rookie of the year Stephon Castle will miss Tuesday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to left hip flexor soreness, while reserve guard Jordan McLaughlin is out with hamstring tightness.

The Spurs have dealt with multiple injuries across their roster. Center Luke Kornet missed seven games earlier this season after ankle and shoulder problems. All‑Star point guard De’Aaron Fox sat out the first eight games before returning on November 8, averaging 22 points and 6.8 assists since. Forward Jeremy Sochan, backup big Kelly Olynyk, and shooter Lindy Waters III also began the season injured.

Despite Wembanyama’s absence, San Antonio managed to defeat Sacramento on Sunday. The team went 13‑23 without him last season, but Kornet has stepped in as a capable starter, helping to stabilize the frontcourt.

The Spurs face a demanding stretch with seven of their next eight games on the road. They begin the trip against Phoenix, the team that handed them their first loss, before visiting Denver, Minnesota, Orlando, and Cleveland — all playoff contenders.