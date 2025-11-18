Giannis Antetokounmpo left the Bucks’ game against Cleveland with an injury, raising fresh concerns.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to leave Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering a left groin injury. The team announced at halftime that he would not return, and head coach Doc Rivers confirmed afterward that Antetokounmpo will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

“Didn’t look great, I can tell you that,” Rivers told reporters. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Antetokounmpo scored 14 points in just 13 minutes before exiting. He also added five rebounds and four assists. With his 13th point, he passed Hall of Famer Walt Bellamy (20,941) for 42nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Hal Greer and Larry Bird are next ahead of him.

The injury occurred late in the first half when Antetokounmpo missed a shot at the rim over multiple Cavaliers defenders. He fell to the floor clutching his groin, then hobbled up the court before committing a foul on Evan Mobley to stop play. He immediately walked to the locker room and did not return.

Rivers explained that Antetokounmpo had shown signs of discomfort earlier in the game. “He grabbed it in the first quarter, and I asked him and he said it was fine,” Rivers said. “Then, I think, he grabbed it again, and he said it was fine. Then, the third time is when it happened, but I think it happened earlier, in my opinion.”

Bucks Falter In Cleveland As Antetokounmpo’s Exit Proves Costly

The Bucks, who entered the night 8-6 and sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference, lost 118-106 to Cleveland, marking their third defeat in four games. Antetokounmpo’s absence loomed large, as Milwaukee struggled to keep pace without its leader.

The two-time MVP has been putting together another standout season, averaging 32.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game as he pursues a third MVP award. He previously missed a game in October with a knee issue and dealt with multiple injuries last season, sitting out 15 contests but still finishing in the MVP conversation alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić.

Despite those setbacks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists last year, guiding Milwaukee to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. However, the Bucks suffered a third straight first-round exit.

This offseason brought speculation about whether Antetokounmpo might request a trade, but he chose to remain with the franchise that drafted him. His availability remains central to Milwaukee’s hopes of contending for another championship.