Following a frustrating 3-3 draw with Leeds, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has publicly expressed his disappointment at being repeatedly benched by manager Arne Slot. The Egyptian star stated he feels the club is ‘throwing him under the bus’.

Liverpool's troubled 2025/26 Premier League campaign suffered fresh turmoil following a damaging 3-3 draw at Elland Road against Leeds United, a result that saw the defending champions fail to capitalize on their attacking prowess in the closing stages of the match.

The disappointment was compounded by a decision that has now ignited internal tensions at the club: Mohamed Salah was once again consigned to the bench before kickoff, a recurring choice by manager Arne Slot that has finally pushed the Egyptian superstar to speak out publicly.

Salah Breaks Silence on Bench Role

The magnitude of Salah's discontent became evident in his candid post-match remarks, delivered with visible frustration about his peripheral role in Liverpool's squad rotation. The 33-year-old icon, who has been a cornerstone of Liverpool's recent success, expressed bewilderment at his continued omission from the starting lineup.

"I can't believe it, I am very disappointed," Salah stated bluntly. His grievance extended beyond mere tactical decisions, touching on what he perceives as institutional abandonment. "I've done so much for this club, everyone can see that over the years, especially last season. To be on the bench, I don't know why. I feel like the club is throwing me under the bus. That's how I feel."

Fractured Relationship with Management

Salah's frustration appears rooted in a deterioration of his rapport with Slot, a relationship he previously described as cordial. The disconnect has left him questioning the manager's intentions regarding his future at Anfield.

"I had a good relationship with the manager," Salah continued. "All of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why. It seems to me that someone doesn't want me in the club."

The comments suggest more than tactical disagreement-they hint at deeper organizational friction that could have significant ramifications for Liverpool's stability and squad harmony.

Squad Overhaul Raises Questions

Salah's concerns arrive in the context of substantial squad restructuring undertaken by Liverpool over the summer transfer window. The departure of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold marked a significant loss, while the arrivals of striker Alexander Isak, winger Hugo Ekitike, and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz signaled an ambitious recalibration of the team's attacking options.

Whether Salah views these additions as deliberate moves to marginalize his role remains unclear, but the timing of his complaints suggests frustration with how these changes have affected his standing within the tactical setup.

Uncertainty Clouds Anfield Future

Salah's concluding remarks carried an unmistakable undertone of resignation regarding his Liverpool tenure. "We will see what happens. In my head, I will enjoy the game, even when I don't play," he said, before offering a more ominous statement: "We will see what will happen. It's at Anfield, say goodbye to the fans, go to AFCON…because I don't know what will happen when I'm there anyway."

The reference to potentially bidding farewell to supporters before departing for Africa Cup of Nations commitments raises serious questions about whether Salah is contemplating a permanent exit from English football.

AFCON Duty Looms

Salah's next chapter will unfold on the continental stage. He will join Egypt's national team contingent preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations, where the Pharaohs will launch their campaign against Zimbabwe in group-stage action scheduled for December 22 in Agadir, Morocco.