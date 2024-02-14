Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia accuse WFI of manipulating UWW suspension lift, threaten fresh protest

    UWW lifted India's provisional suspension on Tuesday but mandated written assurances from the national federation to prevent discrimination against the protesting trio of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat.

    Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia accuse WFI of manipulating UWW suspension lift, threaten fresh protest snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

    Olympic medal-winning wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have accused national federation chief Sanjay Singh of using underhanded tactics to lift the suspension imposed by United World Wrestling (UWW), threatening to renew their protest against the organization.

    UWW lifted India's provisional suspension on Tuesday but mandated written assurances from the national federation to prevent discrimination against the protesting trio of Punia, Malik, and Vinesh Phogat.

    Also read: Huge relief for wrestlers! UWW lifts WFI suspension; urges written guarantees for non-discrimination

    The suspension, imposed in August last year due to delayed elections by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has prompted Punia, Malik, and Phogat to protest for over a year, demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers.

    "We came to know yesterday that Sanjay Singh had done some setting with UWW to get the suspension lifted. Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh have left no stone unturned to show that they are above the law," said Sakshi in a video posted on 'X'.

    Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, when asked about the latest developments on the sidelines of the Chess Olympiad Torch hand-off ceremony in New Delhi, said, "We will let you know what we will do."

    Sakshi emphasized that if the supporters of the BJP MP are permitted to manage the operations of the WFI, the protesting wrestlers will have no alternative but to recommence their agitation.

    "Our protest has only been suspended. I might have retired from wrestling but I not will tolerate Brij Bhushan or his people running the federation and harassing women," she asserted.

    "In the next 2-4 days, we will contact the people associated with our agitation and chalk out the future course of action. I urge the government (to ensure) that Brij Bhushan or his group are barred forever from (running) the federation and some good people are entrusted the task to do the job. Otherwise, we will have to restart the path of protest," warned Sakshi.

    Bajrang Punia echoed the sentiment in his video message on the same platform. "Just 2-3 days back, Brij Bhushan's son became the president of the UP wrestling body despite him saying saying no one from his family will come into wrestling administration. The government had promised that Brij Bhushan or anyone of his relatives or associates will not govern the sport," Punia said.

    Brij Bhushan has consistently stated that he has no involvement in wrestling following the conclusion of his tenure as WFI president. In the December elections, his ally Sanjay Singh was elected president.

    However, shortly after assuming office, the sports ministry suspended the WFI for breaching its own constitution by announcing the dates of the age-group nationals on short notice.

    Also read: 'Sticker laga ke bhej do': BAS owner reveals Dhoni declined crores from bat sponsor in 2019 WC (WATCH)

    Sakshi also accused the Sanjay Singh-led WFI of misappropriating the federation's funds by organizing parallel nationals.

    "The (IOA-constituted) ad-hoc committee conducted the senior nationals in a very professional manner (in Jaipur earlier this month). We welcomed that. Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh started breaking all the rules by conducting parallel nationals (in Pune) and threatening the coaches and referees and misusing the federation's money," she said.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes comments on Virat Kohli's absence; Remains positive ahead of the 3rd Test in Rajkot osf

    IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes comments on Virat Kohli's absence; Remains positive ahead of the 3rd Test in Rajkot

    Former Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi dethrones Shakib-Al-Hasan as ICC's No.1 all-rounder osf

    Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi dethrones Shakib-Al-Hasan as ICC's No.1 all-rounder

    Football Valentine's Day with the Beckhams: David's playful post leaves fans smiling osf

    Valentine's Day with the Beckhams: David's playful post leaves fans smiling

    Sticker laga ke bhej do BAS owner reveals Dhoni declined crores from bat sponsor in 2019 WC (WATCH) snt

    'Sticker laga ke bhej do': BAS owner reveals Dhoni declined crores from bat sponsor in 2019 WC (WATCH)

    football Revealed: Why PSG star Kylian Mbappe is 'open' to joining Arsenal amid Real Madrid transfer speculation snt

    Revealed: Why PSG star Kylian Mbappe is 'open' to joining Arsenal amid Real Madrid transfer speculation

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Viral video captures woman walking another on leash in Mumbai, ignites netizens' curiosity (WATCH) snt

    SHOCKING! Viral video captures woman walking another on leash in Mumbai, ignites netizens' curiosity (WATCH)

    From jewellery to bank balance to luxury cars, awesome wealth of the Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan assets

    From jewellery to luxury cars, awesome wealth of the Bachchans

    SPOTTED Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor and more clicked RBA

    SPOTTED: Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor and more clicked

    cricket Happy Birthday Naseem Shah: 10 facts about the Pakistan speedster osf

    Happy Birthday Naseem Shah: 10 facts about the Pakistan speedster

    Microsoft employees share video showcasing perks of working at tech giant video goes viral WATCH gcw

    Microsoft employees share video showcasing perks of working at tech giant; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon