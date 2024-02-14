Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia accuse WFI of manipulating UWW suspension lift, threaten fresh protest

UWW lifted India's provisional suspension on Tuesday but mandated written assurances from the national federation to prevent discrimination against the protesting trio of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat.

Olympic medal-winning wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have accused national federation chief Sanjay Singh of using underhanded tactics to lift the suspension imposed by United World Wrestling (UWW), threatening to renew their protest against the organization.

UWW lifted India's provisional suspension on Tuesday but mandated written assurances from the national federation to prevent discrimination against the protesting trio of Punia, Malik, and Vinesh Phogat.

The suspension, imposed in August last year due to delayed elections by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has prompted Punia, Malik, and Phogat to protest for over a year, demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers.

"We came to know yesterday that Sanjay Singh had done some setting with UWW to get the suspension lifted. Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh have left no stone unturned to show that they are above the law," said Sakshi in a video posted on 'X'.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, when asked about the latest developments on the sidelines of the Chess Olympiad Torch hand-off ceremony in New Delhi, said, "We will let you know what we will do."

Sakshi emphasized that if the supporters of the BJP MP are permitted to manage the operations of the WFI, the protesting wrestlers will have no alternative but to recommence their agitation.

"Our protest has only been suspended. I might have retired from wrestling but I not will tolerate Brij Bhushan or his people running the federation and harassing women," she asserted.

"In the next 2-4 days, we will contact the people associated with our agitation and chalk out the future course of action. I urge the government (to ensure) that Brij Bhushan or his group are barred forever from (running) the federation and some good people are entrusted the task to do the job. Otherwise, we will have to restart the path of protest," warned Sakshi.

Bajrang Punia echoed the sentiment in his video message on the same platform. "Just 2-3 days back, Brij Bhushan's son became the president of the UP wrestling body despite him saying saying no one from his family will come into wrestling administration. The government had promised that Brij Bhushan or anyone of his relatives or associates will not govern the sport," Punia said.

Brij Bhushan has consistently stated that he has no involvement in wrestling following the conclusion of his tenure as WFI president. In the December elections, his ally Sanjay Singh was elected president.

However, shortly after assuming office, the sports ministry suspended the WFI for breaching its own constitution by announcing the dates of the age-group nationals on short notice.

Sakshi also accused the Sanjay Singh-led WFI of misappropriating the federation's funds by organizing parallel nationals.

"The (IOA-constituted) ad-hoc committee conducted the senior nationals in a very professional manner (in Jaipur earlier this month). We welcomed that. Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh started breaking all the rules by conducting parallel nationals (in Pune) and threatening the coaches and referees and misusing the federation's money," she said.