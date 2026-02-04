The Indian U17 women's team stormed into the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 final by defeating Bhutan 8-0. Pearl Fernandes scored a hat-trick, securing a final clash against Bangladesh after India finished second in the group stage.

The Indian U17 women's team defeated Bhutan 8-0 In their last round-robin fixture of the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026, at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium on Wednesday, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Pearl Fernandes (16', 39', 41') scored a first-half hat-trick, while Pritika Barman (25', 90') got one goal in each half. Alisha Lyngdoh (6'), Abhista Basnett (10'), and Divyani Linda (17') netted one apiece.

India Secure Final Berth

The Young Tigresses have secured a spot in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 final after Bangladesh defeated the hosts Nepal 4-0 in the second match on Wednesday. India thus finished second on the table with six points from three matches, three behind leaders Bangladesh. The hosts finish third with three points, while Bhutan are rock-bottom with none. The top two teams, India and Bangladesh, will now cross swords in the final on Saturday, February 7. The Indian U17 women's team are participating in the higher age-group SAFF U19 Women's Championship as part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026.

First-Half Onslaught

From the very outset, Bhutan were no match for the Pamela Conti-coached Young Tigresses. Alisha Lyngdoh put them ahead in the sixth minute with a well-placed half-volley from outside the box, which was just out of Bhutan goalkeeper Sonam Choden's reach.

The lead was doubled by Abhista just a few minutes later, when Pritika, who was set free on the right, cut one back for the former to tap in.

Just beyond the quarter-hour mark, Thandamoni Baskey released Pearl through a slick through-pass that put the latter behind a Bhutan defence that was trying to hold a high line. Pearl beat Sonam with ease to score India's third.

A minute later, Divyani made it four when she surged forward from the right and slotted it in at the near post.

India's goalkeeper Munni barely had a touch of the ball, except for one moment of scare. Under pressure, Alena Devi Sarangthem passed it back to Munni, who found it difficult to control a bouncing ball on an uneven surface. The ball bounced off her leg and headed towards the goal, but the India goalkeeper quickly got back to prevent it from rolling into her own net.

Pritika scored the fifth in the 25th minute when she entered the Nepal box from the right and netted at the far post.

In the 38th minute, Pritika turned provider, supplying a low cross to Pearl, who scored into a gaping net.

A couple of minutes later, Pearl completed her hat-trick, tapping the ball in from close range after a set-piece caused some confusion in the Bhutan box.

Second Half Action

India coach Conti, who had already brought on midfielder Shveta Rani in place of centre-back Elizabed Lakra, completed her quota of substitutions at half-time itself, introducing forward Valaina Fernandes, right-back Binita Horo, midfielder Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, and handing a debut to centre-back Joyshini Chanu Huidrom.

Buoyed by the changes, India began with a fast tempo, orchestrating attacks in the Bhutan third. However, Redima struck the upright in the first minute of the resumption. The woodwork was disturbed once again when Pritika was freed down the right. She laced it upon entering the box, but it hit the crossbar.

Pritika had a few more opportunities when she was released down the right and had just the goalkeeper to beat. However, she slipped it wide on the hour mark, while she waited too long in the 72nd, before being dispossessed.

The Young Tigresses forward would finally go on to get her second goal in the 90th minute, when Redima set her through, as she jinked past the goalkeeper to finish into an empty net.

Pritika was named the Player of the Match. (ANI)