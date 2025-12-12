AFCON 2025 Group D delivers fireworks as Senegal face DR Congo, with Mane and Mbemba in focus.

The highlight of Group D at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco promises to be the showdown between two former champions, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They met just two months ago in a World Cup qualifier with the Senegalese coming from two goals behind to snatch a 3-2 victory through a Pape Matar Sarr goal.

Victory led to Senegal qualifying for a third straight World Cup while DR Congo will face Jamaica or New Caledonia in March with a ticket to the global showcase on the line.

While DR Congo hope to atone for the Kinshasa loss, the stage is set for a cameo to relish on December 27 in Tangier between Senegal striker Sadio Mane and DR Congo centre-back Chancel Mbemba.

Mane may be less in the media limelight since exchanging Liverpool and Bayern Munich for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr two years ago.

But last month in Turkey he issued a reminder that his predatory instincts remain, scoring a hat-trick as Senegal crushed Kenya 8-0 in a warm-up for the AFCON.

Mane has already scaled the African football summit, converting the decisive penalty to give the Teranga Lions a shootout victory over Egypt in the 2022 final in Yaounde.

Three years earlier, Mane featured in another AFCON final. However, he had to settle for a silver medal as an early goal from Algeria proved the only one of the title decider in Cairo.

Senegal disappointed at the most recent AFCON, early last year in the Ivory Coast. After winning all three group matches they lost on penalties to the host nation in a last-16 clash.

Long-serving coach Aliou Cisse did not have his contract renewed and another former national team star, Pape Thiaw, has proved a successful replacement.

- Crucial contributions -

A friendly loss to record five-time World Cup champions Brazil last month was his first setback after 10 victories and two draws. Trouncing Kenya three days later upped the win count.

Mbemba recently celebrated representing his country 100 times with two crucial contributions as DR Congo seek a return to the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

In African play-offs among the best four group runners-up, Mbemba snatched the late goal that sank Cameroon 1-0 in a semi-final in Morocco.

When the final against Nigeria finished 1-1 after extra time in Rabat, a shootout ensued and the penalty that separated the teams was calmly converted by Mbemba.

The professional career of the 31-year-old began in Belgium with Anderlecht. He then had spells with Newcastle United, Porto and Marseille before joining Lille.

While 33-year-old Mane hopes to add to his 51 goals for Senegal, Mbemba will be determined to shackle the two-time African player of the year.

Much of the credit for the resurgence of DR Congo goes to French coach Sebastien Desabre, a 49-year-old whose first African assignment was with Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas.

He then coached clubs in Cameroon, Tunisia, Angola, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt, and spent two years in charge of Uganda, taking them to an AFCON for the first time in 41 years.

"Our first objective is to get out of Group D. Benin, Botswana and Senegal are strong teams. It will not be easy," Desabre told the Congolese media.

"Qualifying for the World Cup intercontinental play-offs by eliminating Cameroon and Nigeria proved we are progressing.

"I predict a bright future for the Leopards, provided we continue learning. Eliminating Nigeria was fantastic, but that result is history now."

Benin have shown consistent improvement under German Gernot Rohr, who previously coached Gabon, Niger and Nigeria at AFCONs. They will be captained by veteran striker Steve Mounie.

Coached by South African Morena Ramoreboli, Botswana are the lowest ranked of the 24 participants. They lost all three matches in their AFCON debut 13 years ago and will do well to avoid a similar fate.

© Agence France-Presse