On his late coach Ramakant Achrekar's birth anniversary, Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming post, stating 'Your legacy lives on'. Achrekar, a Dronacharya and Padma Shri awardee, was a prominent coach who mentored over a dozen cricketers.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday shared a heartwarming post on the birth anniversary of his late coach Ramakant Achrekar. The legendary cricketer shared a throwback picture on his X handle, thanking Achrekar sir. "Another day where I miss your presence... a little more so than usual. Happy heavenly birthday Achrekar Sir. Your legacy lives on through all the lives you touched and players you made. Thank you for everything."

About Ramakant Achrekar

Apart from Tendulkar, Achrekar coached several Indian players. In 1990, Achrekar was honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award. Sachin's childhood coach Achrekar was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010. The renowned cricket coach passed away in January 2019.

Achrekar was a prominent name in Mumbai. He coached over a dozen international cricketers. His most famous protege, Sachin Tendulkar, went on to break almost every batting record after making his debut for the nation at a tender age of 16.

Sachin Tendulkar: A Career in Numbers

The legendary cricketer holds the record for most runs in international cricket. In 664 international matches, Tendulkar amassed 34,357 runs at a brilliant average of 48.52. The former Indian cricketer slammed 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries across all forms of cricket.

Test Cricket Records

In Test cricket, Tendulkar made 15,921 runs in 200 matches at an astounding average of 53.78. The right-handed batter has the most Test centuries - 51 and 68 half-centuries.

ODI Milestones

In 463 ODIs, Sachin notched up 18,426 runs - the most by any batter. He became the first male cricketer to hit a double hundred in ODI cricket. Tendulkar slammed 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries in ODIs.

Tendulkar lifted the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 title after India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mumbai.