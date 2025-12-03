Brisbane 2032 revealed its official vision, "Believe Belong Become," outlining the ambition for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The vision aims to inspire communities, strengthen national pride, and deliver long-lasting benefits for Australia.

Brisbane 2032 on Wednesday revealed its official vision: "Believe Belong Become Brisbane 2032" and laid down the ambition which will drive the Olympic and Paralympic Games hosted by Australia seven years later.

Announced at a launch event in Brisbane, the vision outlines how the Games aim to inspire communities, strengthen national pride and deliver long-lasting benefits for Queensland and Australia, both on the road to 2032 and far beyond.

Unveiling the vision, Andrew Liveris, President of the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee, highlighted the significance of the five-word statement and its role in shaping the future of the Games. "Our Games vision has significant symbolism behind it, with the genesis of each word acting as our north star towards the delivery of our Games in 2032 and an exciting era beyond," he said, as quoted by an International Olympic Committee (IOC) press release.

"I want to thank communities across Queensland and Australia for their input into the development of a Games vision and commitments that typify who we are and what we represent," he added.

The Chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Coordination Commission for Brisbane 2032, Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski, also welcomed this new approach. "The vision is bold and reflects the warmth and dynamism of Queenslanders as they prepare to welcome the world to their Games," she said.

"It has been a privilege for me and the entire Coordination Commission to participate in this impressive and wide-reaching consultation," she added.

The 'Believe Belong Become' Vision Explained

*What does the Brisbane 2032 vision represent? -Believe - belief in the power of sport and the Australian spirit, which together unlock limitless potential, grit and heart to go further than ever imagined. -Belong - a vision in which everyone is welcome at the Games, with every person celebrated, creating a playing field that is fair and fun. -Become - a moment of opportunity for Brisbane, Queensland and Australia, harnessing the magic of the Games to become stronger and move into an exciting new era.

Key Commitments of the Vision

*Key commitments of Brisbane 2032's official vision: -Getting active in sport - encouraging more people to move more often. -Rolling out the welcome mat to the world - Australian warmth will be on full display. -Making access easy for everyone, everywhere - inclusivity is central to the Games. -Embracing the environment as a natural strength - the land, the seas and wildlife. -Seizing the significant economic opportunity ahead - benefits extend across communities. -Appreciating the rich history and vibrant modern culture of Australia - its heritage and contemporary achievements are to be celebrated and shared.

Guiding Values

*Values The vision reinforces belonging, striving for one's personal best and admiration for others - values that will guide the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience.

A Vision Shaped by the Community

The vision is the result of a broad engagement process led by Brisbane 2032, with more than 6,000 Australians contributing, from a range of ages, locations, genders, cultures and communities. More than 1,300 ideas were gathered across workshops, meetings and consultation sessions.

The Road to 2032

The launch of the vision represents another milestone on the road to 2032. Planning is continuing to accelerate across Queensland and Australia, with the Olympic Games scheduled for July 23 to August 8, 2032, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5.

Brisbane 2032 will now continue developing the detailed strategies and programmes that will bring the vision to life - ensuring the Games unite, excite and inspire communities while showcasing the very best of Australia to the world. (ANI)