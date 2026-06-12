Legendary pistol shooter and national coach Jaspal Rana passed away at 49. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited his Dehradun residence to pay his last respects, calling his death an 'irreparable loss' and the loss of a personal friend.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Dehradun residence of Jaspal Rana to pay his last respects and offer tributes to the legendary pistol shooter and national coach. Rana breathed his last, aged 49, at Delhi's Max Hospital earlier Friday morning. His mortal remains were brought to his residence in Pondha, Dehradun.

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CM Dhami visited Jaspal Rana's residence to pay his last respects and offered floral tributes. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them during the difficult times.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami expressed grief over Jaspal Rana's passing, saying his achievements as both a shooter and coach brought medals and pride to India. Calling it an irreparable loss, Dhami said he had a personal bond with Rana and had lost a friend, while offering condolences and praying for strength for his family and admirers. "His sportsmanship as well as as coaching skills won medals for India. This is an irreparable loss, we are all sad. I also had personal ties with him, I have lost a friend. I pray to God that may his soul rest in peace, and may the bereaved family and fans get the strength to bear this loss," CM Dhami said.

An Enduring Legacy in Indian Sport

Rana had also established a shooting range in Pondha, which serves as a training centre for aspiring shooters and sports enthusiasts who come there to hone their skills.

A Decorated Shooting Career

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games. Known for his grit and determination, Rana famously won three gold medals in Doha despite competing with a high fever, a feat that remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian shooting history.

A Celebrated Coach and Mentor

After retiring from competition, Rana devoted himself to coaching and talent development. As a junior national coach, he identified and nurtured several future stars, including Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.

Despite a widely publicised fallout with Bhaker before the Tokyo Olympics, the two later reunited, with Rana playing a key role in her successful campaign that culminated in two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024. At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport.

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