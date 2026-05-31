In Round 5 of Norway Chess 2026, World Champion D Gukesh defeated Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu in a tense clash. Wesley So scored a major victory over Magnus Carlsen, while Divya Deshmukh took the sole lead in the women's tournament.

World Champion D Gukesh defeated Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu in a tense all-Indian clash in Round 5 of Norway Chess 2026. Praggnanandhaa controlled the game for much of the contest and appeared to hold the initiative, but Gukesh capitalised on a critical opportunity in the later stages. As the pressure mounted and the clock became a factor, Praggnanandhaa was unable to maintain his advantage, allowing the reigning World Champion to turn the tables and convert his edge into a hard-fought victory.

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Wesley So secured a crucial victory over World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a hard-fought encounter. The game evolved into a prolonged strategic battle, with So patiently outmanoeuvring his opponent to gain a decisive edge in the endgame. Despite Carlsen's trademark resilience and determined defence, the American grandmaster remained in control, converting his advantage with precision to claim a valuable classical win.

The remaining classical game between tournament leader Alireza Firouzja and Vincent Keymer ended in a hard-fought draw. Firouzja then emerged victorious in the Armageddon decider, securing the extra point and further consolidating his lead at the top of the standings.

Norway Chess Women

Norway Chess Women produced another thrilling round in Oslo, featuring one decisive classical result and two matches that required Armageddon tiebreaks. The day's only classical victory was secured by Indian star Divya Deshmukh, who overcame Zhu Jiner in a marathon endgame battle. The contest remained finely balanced for much of the evening, but Divya capitalised on her chance during the time scramble, demonstrating impressive composure and precision to convert her advantage and claim a vital win.

Bibisara Assaubayeva and Anna Muzychuk battled to a hard-fought draw in their classical game. Muzychuk held the upper hand for much of the middlegame and applied sustained pressure, but Assaubayeva defended resiliently to hold the balance and force a draw. The Ukrainian grandmaster, however, bounced back in the Armageddon tiebreak, converting her chances to secure the valuable extra point.

Meanwhile, reigning Women's World Champion Ju Wenjun and Humpy Koneru also ended in a draw after a tense strategic battle. Deshmukh's classical victory moves her into sole first place in the standings heading into the second half of the tournament. (ANI)