Sachin Tendulkar presents autographed Test jersey to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan (WATCH)

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Published: Feb 6, 2025, 5:25 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. During the cordial meeting, Tendulkar, regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport, presented a signed Test jersey to the President as a mark of respect and admiration.

Tendulkar, who is widely regarded as the "Master Blaster" of Indian cricket, has left an indelible mark on the global cricketing stage with his unparalleled achievements. His career, which spanned over two decades, includes numerous records, including being the highest run-scorer in both Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar's career snapshot

Key Stats from Sachin Tendulkar's Career:

  • Test Matches: 200 matches, 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.
  • ODIs: 463 matches, 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.
  • T20 Internationals: 1 match, 10 runs.
  • Total International Runs: 34,357, the most by any cricketer in the history of international cricket.
  • Centuries: 100 international centuries, a record no player has come close to matching.
  • World Cup: Tendulkar became the first player to score 2,000 runs in World Cup history and played a crucial role in India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory.
  • Awards: Tendulkar has received numerous accolades, including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Arjuna Award.
