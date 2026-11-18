Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni as the icon announces his retirement from the IPL. Dhoni will now serve as a mentor for Chennai Super Kings, aiming to help the team rebuild for the 2027 season.

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute as MS Dhoni Retires From IPL

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni after the former India captain announced the end of his Indian Premier League (IPL) playing career, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 19-year journey in the tournament. Sharing a post on X, Tendulkar recalled watching Dhoni bat in Bangladesh early in his career and said he had immediately recognised the youngster's exceptional power-hitting ability. He wrote, "I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have. It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!"

I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have. It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 18, 2026

Dhoni's retirement marks the end of one of the most remarkable careers in IPL history. The 45-year-old, who began his journey in the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008, will continue his association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a new capacity, having been appointed team mentor ahead of the 2027 season. One of the most influential figures in the competition, Dhoni represented CSK for 17 seasons and also turned out for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when the Chennai franchise was suspended from the tournament. He returned to CSK in 2018 and guided the team to the IPL title in his comeback season. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, besides lifting the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014. Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season but continued to play an important role as a wicketkeeper-batter. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season, while he missed the 2026 edition due to a calf injury. In 278 IPL matches, Dhoni accumulated 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes. His finishing ability, astute leadership and exceptional wicketkeeping made him one of the defining players of the tournament. Affectionately known as 'Thala' among CSK supporters, Dhoni became synonymous with the franchise and developed a special bond with Chennai fans over the years. His move into the mentoring role comes at a crucial juncture for CSK, who are looking to rebuild ahead of the 2027 season after three successive campaigns without a playoff appearance. The franchise has also revamped its coaching setup, appointing former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan as head coach. Dhoni's vast experience and understanding of the franchise are expected to play a significant role as CSK look to regain their place among the tournament's leading teams. (ANI)