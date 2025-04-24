Yuvraj Singh shared a heartfelt message for Sachin Tendulkar on his 52nd birthday. The two cricketers were instrumental in helping clinch the ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, fulfilling long-cherished dream of batting legend.

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh penned an emotional note for his former teammate and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 52 on Thursday, April 24.

Tendulkar is one of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game of cricket. Given his run-scoring feat, plethora of records and achievements under his belt, Sachin Tendulkar earned the sobriquet ‘God of Cricket’ and ‘Master Blaster’. He was called ‘Little Master’, the title once associated with former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hanif before it was passed on to former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. However, Tendulkar redefined the title with his own flair and consistency across eras and formats.

During career spanning 24 years, Sachin Tendulkar achieved greatness that spanned generations, inspiring millions of budding cricketers with his unparalleled batting mastery, humility and passion for the game, which were reflected in the way he carried with him on and off the field, earning respect and acclamation not only for his records but also for his character and personality even at the success of his career.

Yuvraj Singh pays emotional tribute to ‘childhood hero’

As Master Blaster turned 52, Yuvraj Singh paid an emotional tribute to his ‘childhood hero’ Sachin Tendulkar. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the former India all-rounder recalled meeting the batting legend for the first time in the team’s dressing room. He expressed his admiration for the batting legend not only for his greatness but also for his humility and grace, calling him a true role model.

Along with a note Yuvraj Singh posted a video to give a glimpse of some of the memorable moments of the duo during their playing days.

“He was my childhood hero before he even knew my name. And then one day, I walked into a dressing room and saw him there. The Master himself. But what stayed with me wasn’t just his greatness. It was his grace.” Yuvraj wrote on X.

“For all the centuries, the cheers, the weight of a billion hopes, he carried it all with the gentlest humility. Happy Birthday, Master. You didn’t just play the game. You taught us how to carry ourselves through it. Loads of love always” he added.

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh played together for Team India from 2000 to 2012. The two played a pivotal role in helping the Men in Blue clinched their ODI World Cup triumph in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, defeating Sri Lanka in the final. This fulfilled a long cherished dream of Sachin Tendulkar, who was ecstatic as Team India players lifted him on their shoulders for a victory lap around his home ground.

Sachin and Yuvraj reunited in the International Masters League, where they helped India Masters clinch their maiden title of the tournament, defeating West Indies Masters led by Brian Lara in the final.

Revisiting Sachin Tendulkar’s glorious career

Sachin Tendulkar received a maiden national call-up for the Test series against Pakistan after having a successful debut season in Ranji Trophy 1988-89, where was Bombay’s (now Mumbai) highest run-getter with 583 runs, including a century and six half-centuries, at an average of 64.78 in 11 innings.

Tendulkar made his international debut for Team India at the age of 16 against Pakistan in Karachi. His first career breakthrough at international cricket came when he registered his fifty against Pakistan, scoring 59 off 172 balls in Faisalabad. However, the young prodigy announced his arrival with first international century, scoring 119 off 189 balls against England, helping India save the Test in Manchester in 1990.

Since then, Sachin Tendulkar did not look back as he carried on with his run–scoring spree while establishing his name as one of the batting greats. In 664 matches, Tendulkar amassed 34,357 runs, including 100 centuries and 164 fifties, at an average of 48.52.