On Sachin Tendulkar's 52nd birthday, we remember his emotional farewell speech, where he cherished the iconic "Sachin, Sachin" chant that reverberated throughout his legendary career.

As the cricketing world marks the 52nd birthday of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on April 24, 2025, fans and experts alike continue to reminisce about the monumental moments of his career. Among these, one stands out as a testament to his unparalleled journey—his emotional retirement speech at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 16, 2013. It was the day when the Master Blaster bid adieu to international cricket, concluding a career that spanned over 24 glorious years. In this speech, Tendulkar not only reflected on his storied career but also cherished the iconic “Sachin, Sachin” chants that had reverberated through stadiums across the world.

The Emotional Farewell

As Tendulkar bid farewell to the game, he was greeted with an outpouring of love from the crowd. The entire Wankhede Stadium, packed with thousands of fans, chanted “Sachin, Sachin” in unison. For a cricketer who had experienced this chant for over two decades, the emotional weight of that moment was profound. As he stood to give his farewell speech, Tendulkar was visibly moved.

In a powerful moment of reflection, he shared his gratitude for the immense support he had received throughout his career, not just from his teammates but from millions of fans worldwide. His speech was filled with emotion, and his words struck a chord with everyone present.

"I thank all the people here who have traveled from different parts of the world to just watch me. You people have always supported me whether I scored a 0 or a 100. I've met a lot of people who fast for me, pray for me and do all sorts of things for me. I thank you for all that you've done.

Tendulkar further expressed the impact of the fans’ unwavering support: “The 'Sachin, Sachin' chants will echo in my ears until my last breath.”

Tendulkar’s farewell was not just a moment of gratitude but also an acknowledgment of the sacrifices he had made for the sport, and the emotional bond he had forged with millions of cricket fans. He spoke candidly about how cricket had been a constant companion in his life, and how the sport had shaped him.

A Glorious Career

Sachin Tendulkar’s career was a monumental blend of records, victories, and moments that changed the face of cricket. When he made his debut in 1989, the world was introduced to a prodigious talent. Over the next 24 years, Tendulkar achieved feats that seemed impossible for others to match. By the time he called it a day, he had set a new standard for cricket excellence.

International Runs: Tendulkar scored 34,357 international runs (15,921 in Tests, 18,426 in ODIs).

Centuries: He holds the record for the most centuries in international cricket—100 centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs).

Firsts: Tendulkar was the first player to score a double century in an ODI and the first to reach 100 international centuries.

World Cup Glory: He achieved his lifelong dream by winning the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, cementing his legacy not only as a run machine but as a champion of the game.

His statistics remain unmatched to this day, and his ability to perform at the highest level for over two decades was a testament to his unparalleled dedication and passion for the sport.

A Legacy That Transcends Numbers

While the records speak for themselves, Tendulkar’s retirement speech highlighted something deeper—his humility and reverence for the game and its fans. His contribution to the sport went beyond just the runs, centuries, and records. He was a symbol of consistency, professionalism, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

The “Sachin, Sachin” chant became a metaphor for a nation’s respect and admiration for a cricketer who had given it everything. It wasn’t just about the records; it was about the way he carried himself both on and off the field. Tendulkar’s career was a bridge between different eras of Indian cricket, and his departure marked the end of an iconic chapter in the sport's history.

Tendulkar’s Stats: A Career Like No Other Matches Played: 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and 1 T20I.

Batting Average: 53.78 in Tests, 44.83 in ODIs.

Highest Score: 248* in Tests and 200* in ODIs.

Total Runs: 34,357 international runs.

Centuries: 100 centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs).

These numbers represent not just a cricketer’s career but a journey that shaped Indian cricket and captured the hearts of millions around the world.