Mitchell Starc eyes a second straight WTC title, stressing Australia's journey and pride in defending the mace at Lord’s. Kagiso Rabada highlights South Africa’s focused strategy, with tailored plans for Aussie batters at the iconic neutral venue.

Ahead of his side's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc expressed that the opportunity to successfully defend the mace at Lord's would be special and a "huge reward" for the way group has worked over the years.

Australia would be aiming to go back-to-back in defending the WTC mace and adding to their rich cricketing legacy, while Proteas will be aiming for their first-ever major title as they lock horns in the 'Ultimate Test' at Lord's from Wednesday onwards.

Starc aims for 2nd successive WTC title for Australia

Speaking to Star Sports, Starc said, “It is a chance to go back-to-back. The World Test Championship might still be a relatively new format, but for us, it has been a significant journey. We missed out on the final in the first cycle and were fortunate to win it the second time around. Now, with a core group of players from the 2023 final still together, to have this opportunity again -- and at Lord's -- is really special. Winning the Mace for a second time would be a huge reward for everything this group has worked towards over the years.”

The decade of the 2020s has been a fine one for Australia, with the T20 World Cup in 2021, ICC World Test Championship in 2023, Ashes retention against England the same year, and finally the ICC Cricket World Cup win over a dominant India; they have dominated all formats with the same ferocity. Except for the T20 WC 2021, all title wins have come under skipper Cummins.

Rabada reveals plans for each Aussie batter

While speaking on Star Sports, Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada emphasised on plans they have for each batter and the challenges coming with playing at a neutral venue.

"It is a completely neutral venue, so it is tough to predict what might unfold. But when you are up against the best players in these conditions, getting them out becomes a clear priority," he said.

"Every batter you face, you want to dismiss. I suppose I have just had the upper hand so far. We have specific plans for each of their batsmen, but ultimately it is about keeping things simple - that's what this game comes down to," he added.

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.