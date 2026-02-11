South Africa edged Afghanistan in theT20 WC 2026 after a second Super Over thriller. Tied in regular play and the first Super Over, the Proteas held their nerve, with David Miller’s final-ball catch securing a sensational, nail-biting victory.

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa and Afghanistan was more than just a game, as the winner of the Group D clash was decided not just one but two Super Overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Wednesday, February 11.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

South Africa, the T20 World Cup 2024 finalists, pulled off a thrilling victory in the second Super Over of the thrilling match against Afghanistan to earn their second win of the ongoing edition of the marquee event. After posting a total of 23 and setting a 24-run target in the second Super Over, the Proteas successfully restricted Afghanistan to 19/1 to clinch a nail-biting win in one of the most dramatic matches of the T20 World Cup 2026.

David Miller’s catch of Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the final ball of the second Super Over sealed South Africa’s thrilling win, escaping from the embarrassment of losing the match at the hands of Afghanistan.

Dramatic Final Over Takes to Super Over

Afghanistan were on the verge of sealing a victory over South Africa in the final over, as T20 World Cup 2024 semifinalists, needing 13 runs off the final over, but the tight bowling by Kagiso Rabada and crucial fielding saw them fall short of the target, despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 84-run knock and vital cameos by Azmatullah Omarzai (22), Rashid Khan (20), and Noor Ahmad (15*).

In the first Super Over of the match, Afghanistan batted first and posted 17/0 in an over, with Azmatullah Omarzai hitting two fours and a six. Chasinga 18-run target, South Africa managed to level the score and took the match into the second Super Over.

When the Proteas needed seven runs off the final ball to level Afghanistan’s total, Tristan Stubbs smashed a six off Fazalhaq Farooqui to tie the first Super Over and force a second one, making it a thrilling match of the marquee event thus far. Afghanistan’s fightback saw them tie both regulation play and the first Super Over, powered by Gurbaz’s 84-run knock and aggressive batting in the First Super Over.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The tide would have turned in Afghanistan’s favour if Fazalhaq Farooqui had defended those seven runs off the final ball of the first Super Over, as any score beyond a single would have kept them ahead, but Tristan Stubbs’ six dashed Afghanistan’s side's hopes of sealing a victory in the first Super Over.

The Proteas Survive Gurbaz’s Scare

Batting first, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs powered South Africa to 23/0 and set a challenging 24-run target for Afghanistan to chase in the second Super Over. The victory was almost inevitable for the Proteas until Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave a stunning display in the second Super Over.

When Afghanistan needed 18 runs off three balls, Gurbaz smashed three consecutive sixes off Keshav Maharaj and brought down the equation to 6 runs off one ball before the South Africa spinner conceded a wide. As Afghanistan's opener was looking to go for a boundary to level South Africa’s total and force another Super Over, he was caught at deep point by David Miller.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was visibly frustrated and angry over his dismissal, and the Afghanistan camp was left heartbroken and dejected over narrrow defeat in the second Super Over, despite the opener’s effort to single-handedly take the team to a miraculous win.

Scroll to load tweet…

The thrilling second Super Over victory over Afghanistan enabled South Africa to escape from jail, as the Proteas held their nerve under immense pressure, with tight bowling and Miller’s final catch ensuring a sensational win in one of the most dramatic T20 World Cup matches in recent memory.

‘Absolute Cinema’

The double Super Over thriller, which saw South Africa eventually clinching a victory over Afghanistan despite the opponent’s fightback, has the fans talking. Fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite awed by the intense back-and-forth action, with social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), buzzing over the thrilling match in Ahmedabad.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed a rollercoaster of emotions, lauding Afghanistan’s fighting spirit till the end, marveling at South Africa’s nerves under pressure, and calling the game “absolute cinema,” “pure chaos,” and “craziest cricket ever.”

Many highlighted the drama of the back-to-back Super Over thrillers, which kept the fans on the edge of their seats till the end, and celebrated the unforgettable tension and spectacle witnessed at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa and Afghanistan is expected to go as one of the thrilling clashes of the tournament, as both sides showed incredible resilience, fighting spirit, and steel, leaving fans breathless and setting a benchmark for high-stakes T20 drama in World Cup history.