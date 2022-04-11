Russian go-karting champion sparks outrage after doing Nazi salute on podium; apologises for gesture

The FIA launched an immediate investigation into the 'unacceptable conduct' of 15-year-old Artem Severiukhin and will communicate on the further steps that will be taken in the case shortly.

In what has sparked massive public outrage on social media, Russian go-kart champion Artem Severiukhin performed a Nazi salute and burst into laughter on the podium after winning a race in Portugal over the weekend.

The 15-year-old finished first in the opening race of the European Karting Championship in Portimao, Portugal, on Sunday. As he stood on the podium during the post-race ceremony, Severiukhin pumped his chest and held out his right arm while the Italian national anthem was being played.

The Russian then laughed aloud moments after performing the gesture, which was also used during the reign of Italy's fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

The youngster races under an Italian licence because of the ban on his nation's athletes competing in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Video of the incident has been circulating on social media and has prompted widespread criticism.

Following this incident, the FIA said a formal investigation had been launched. "The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile confirms that it has launched an immediate investigation into the unacceptable conduct of Mr Artem Severiukhin that occurred during the podium ceremony for the OK category at Round 1 of the 2022 FIA Karting European Championship at the Kartodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal," a statement read.

"The FIA will communicate shortly on the further steps that will be taken in this case," the statement added.

Severiukhin's karting team, Ward Racing, took immediate action in response to the incident and said the Russian's contract would be terminated.

"Ward Racing...condemns the personal actions of pilot Artem Severiukhin during the award ceremony on April 10, 2022, in the strongest possible terms, as it considers them a manifestation of unsportsmanlike behaviour, an unacceptable violation of the ethical and moral sports codex," it said in a statement.

"With this statement, Ward Racing expressed its opinion, as well as the opinion of all athletes and staff of the Ward Racing team. On the basis of these considerations, Ward Racing sees no possibility for continued cooperation with Artem Severiukhin and will proceed with terminating his racing contract," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Severiukhin apologised for what happened at the European go-karting championship. "Standing on the podium, I made a gesture, and many perceived it as a Nazi salute. This is not true. I have never supported Nazism and consider it as one of the worst crimes against humanity," he stated.

"I am registered under Italian license and born under an Italian flag. The guys in front of the podium told me that in Italy, in such cases, it is not customary to hit yourself on the chest in the heart area showing gratitude," he added.

"I just wanted to make the gesture. How everything else happened, I cannot explain. I know that I was cruel, and I was a fool. I am ready to be punished. Please believe there was no intention in my actions. There was no support for Nazism or fascism. There was no desire to offend spectators, fans, athletes or the team and all those who were watching the broadcast. Excuse me," Severiukhin concluded.

This is not the first time a Russian athlete has sparked controversy since the invasion of Ukraine, as 20-year-old gymnast Ivan Kuliak wore his nation's 'Z' war symbol during a medal ceremony in Doha. The symbol has been seen painted on Russia's military vehicles since their invasion of Ukraine began.

Kuliak, who wore the symbol alongside a Ukrainian gymnast, defended his decision after it caused outrage.

"If there was a second chance and I had a choice whether to go out with the letter 'Z' on my chest or not, I would do the same," he told Russia Today.

"I saw it on our military and looked at what this symbol means. It turned out to be 'for victory' and 'for peace'. I just wanted to show my position. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and play for peace," Kuliak concluded.