HPTDC Chairman RS Bali inaugurated the three-day Ski and Snowboard Championship in Narkanda. He highlighted the event's role in promoting youth sports and Narkanda as an adventure tourism hub, announcing a new ski lift for the Dhumri slope.

Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and Vice-Chairman of the Tourism Development Board, RS Bali, on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day Ski and Snowboard Championship at Narkanda. The championship will be held from February 10 to February 12.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his address, Bali stressed the importance of organising such sporting events to provide a new direction to the youth. He said the Narkanda Snowboard Championship has become a major event, attracting players from across the country and abroad. "Through this championship, athletes get a platform to showcase their speed and skills, and winners are honoured with prizes and recognition," he said.

Narkanda's Adventure Tourism Potential

Highlighting Narkanda's potential as an adventure tourism destination, Bali said the region's snow-covered slopes, deep valleys and serene environment offer a unique experience for adventure enthusiasts. "Apart from snowboarding, activities such as skiing, trekking and camping also make Narkanda an ideal hub for adventure tourism," he added.

Development Projects Announced

Responding to public demand, Bali announced the installation of a portable ski lift at the Dhumri ski slope in Narkanda at a cost of ₹50 lakh. He also announced the construction of a gate to the Dhumri ski slope near the PWD Rest House in Narkanda at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

Environmental Conservation Message

On the occasion, Bali also planted a sapling and gave a message on environmental conservation, urging people to keep the surroundings clean and green. Among those present at the event were Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kumarsain Mukesh Kumar; former President, Narkanda Municipal Council, Om Prakash Sharma; former HPTDC official Rupesh Kanwar; Devinder Rajta; former Sihal Panchayat Pradhan Chet Ram Verma; District Shimla Ski, Snowboard and Cross Federation President Amit Verma; General Secretary of the HP Winter Games Association, Rajesh Sharma; District Shimla Ski, Snowboard and Cross Country Federation General Secretary Kamal Sharma; Treasurer Naresh Kanthala; and other dignitaries. (ANI)