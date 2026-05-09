Ravindra Jadeja was the top scorer for Rajasthan with 38 runs from 25 balls. Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also played a quick knock, hitting 36 off 16 balls, while Dhruv Jurel added a swift 24 from just 10 balls.

Gujarat Titans have climbed to the second spot on the IPL points table after a massive victory against Rajasthan Royals. Playing at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Gujarat completely crushed Rajasthan by 77 runs.

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Rajasthan were chasing a huge target of 230 but got all out for just 152 in 16.3 overs. For Rajasthan, Ravindra Jadeja was the highest scorer with 38 runs off 25 balls. Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a quick start with 36 from 16 balls, and Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 24 from 10 balls.

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Rashid Khan was the star bowler for Gujarat, taking four wickets for 33 runs. Jason Holder was also brilliant, picking up three wickets for just 12 runs, while Kagiso Rabada got two wickets for 33 runs. This huge win also boosted Gujarat's net run rate to +0.228. They now have 14 points and are second on the table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, has dropped to the fifth spot.

Final Score: Gujarat Titans 229/4 in 20 overs, Rajasthan Royals 152 all out in 16.3 overs.

Explosive Start, Then a Collapse

Rajasthan started their chase of 230 with a bang, thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He even hit the very first ball from Mohammed Siraj for a six and didn't spare Kagiso Rabada either. But after reaching 38 runs in just 2.5 overs, the wickets started to fall. Siraj got the first breakthrough, dismissing Vaibhav for 36 off 16 balls with a bouncer.

Soon after, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was captaining the team instead of Riyan Parag, was out for just 3 runs, caught off a short ball from Rabada. Shimron Hetmyer (6) also fell to the same short-ball trap by Rabada. Then, Rashid Khan completely broke the back of Rajasthan's batting. He sent Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira (4), and Shubham Dubey (15) back to the pavilion. Jason Holder then cleaned up the tail, dismissing Dasun Shanaka (16), Jofra Archer (5), and Tushar Deshpande (1) to end the match.

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Earlier in the match, Gujarat Titans were put in to bat after losing the toss. They put up a massive total of 229 for 4 in their 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring a brilliant 84 runs from just 44 balls.

He was well-supported by Sai Sudharsan, who made 55 off 36 balls. Washington Sundar (37*) and Rahul Tewatia (14*) provided the fireworks in the final overs to push the score even higher. For Rajasthan, Brijesh Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.