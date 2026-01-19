Paarl Royals face Joburg Super Kings in a crucial match. A JSK win secures the final playoff spot, while a loss benefits Durban's Super Giants. The Royals seek a win to top the table, as JSK grapples with a deepening injury crisis.

High-Stakes Clash for Final Playoff Spot

Paarl Royals host Joburg Super Kings with the fourth and final playoff place still undecided. Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Pretoria Capitals and Royals have all progressed to the playoffs already, but JSK and Durban's Super Giants are still battling it out to join them in the coveted last four.

JSK have a straight shootout with the Royals. A victory will send them through to the playoffs, setting up a rematch with the Royals in the Eliminator at Centurion on Thursday. DSG will be hoping the Royals can do them a favour, as only a JSK defeat will help Lance Klusener's team to progress.

Royals have ambitions of their own, as a victory will propel them to the top of the standings after the league phase has been completed. It will also set up a Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

Super Kings Battle Injury Woes

Super Kings have been hit by another major injury ahead of the all-important clash against Royals, with stand-in captain Donovan Ferreira being ruled out with a shoulder injury. JSK have already senior batter Rilee Rossouw and regular captain Faf du Plessis during the competition.

Coach Stephen Fleming rued his team's misfortune but was now hoping that someone else in the JSK camp would grab the opportunity. "It's just bad luck, we're not doing anything to create injuries within the camp. If anything, we're really smart about the way we train the players and risk the players, it's just bad luck," Fleming said.

"They happen in a game and sometimes the way players come into the tournament can have an impact but it's the luck of the draw really and I've seen the downside of it here in Johannesburg unfortunately but being fortunate enough in other areas," added Fleming.

"So, you've got to take the luck with the bad but also it gives opportunities to players. We're working really hard on the guys that come in, that might not be the first plans we had but now they're the most important, so we're working on them and let's say we've got one more game, we give it a good crack and we can still qualify, we might be sitting here going on a little run and someone gets in great form and it's a different story," said Fleming.

Royals Aim to Bounce Back and Top Table

Royals are also looking to create some momentum in the playoffs after suffering a heavy defeat to DSG at Kingsmead last Saturday. Captain David Miller is confident in his team's bouncebackability as they have shown it throughout the competition.

"It's a long comp, 10 games, and it's quite a brutal schedule. We're all human and these things happen, but definitely in high spirits," Miller said.

"We were absolutely smoked in the first game and came back, bounced back really, really well. "We played great cricket over the last month or three weeks. We thrive on playing as a team and in the field, getting around each other and stuff. We have lots to look forward to, top of the table. And if we win the next game, then we definitely. So that's our objective."

Match Officials

Match Officials for Boland Park On-field umpires: Brad White and Abongile Sodumo TV umpire: Stephen Harris Reserve umpire: Warren Wyngaard Match referee: Rudi Birkenstock.(ANI)