Roy Keane tore into Manchester United’s midfield after their defeat to Leeds, questioning Casemiro and Ugarte’s energy and quality. The pundit’s scathing remarks added fuel to United’s setback in the Premier League race.

Manchester United’s shock 2‑1 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road has drawn sharp criticism from former captain Roy Keane, who singled out midfielders Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte for their lack of impact. Keane described the duo’s performance as “non‑existent,” accusing them of failing to provide energy or quality in a game where United looked sluggish from the start.

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Leeds struck early through Noah Okafor, who scored twice in the first half to put the hosts firmly in control. United’s problems deepened when Lisandro Martinez was sent off in the 56th minute for pulling Dominic Calvert‑Lewin’s hair, leaving Michael Carrick’s side with ten men. Casemiro managed to pull one back in the 69th minute, but Daniel Farke’s team held on to secure three crucial points in their fight against relegation.

Roy Keane, speaking after the match, said United’s midfield failed to show urgency. “They weren’t sprinting, United. And the bit at the end was too little too late. Midfield? Non‑existent, the two of them, particularly in the first half, no energy, no quality,” he remarked. He added that Leeds were sharper from the opening whistle, while United’s slow start made recovery impossible.

Roy Keane’s Scathing Assessment Of United’s Midfield

The former midfielder emphasized that United’s preparation should have prevented such lethargy. He noted that Carrick had insisted the team’s training camp would offset concerns about match rhythm, but the lack of intensity proved costly. “You start the game that slowly and it’s hard to recover,” Keane said, pointing to Manchester City’s ability to raise their tempo in a recent fixture as an example of what United failed to replicate.

Despite the defeat, United remain third in the Premier League table, level on points with Aston Villa and three ahead of Liverpool. Yet Roy Keane’s comments underline growing doubts about the midfield’s consistency as the season heads into its decisive phase.

Transfer Links To Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye

Away from the defeat, reports suggest Manchester United are eyeing Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye as part of their summer plans. The club is preparing for a return to the Champions League and views Ndiaye as a potential addition to bolster the attack.

United sold Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea last summer, while Marcus Rashford was loaned to Barcelona and is expected to leave permanently. Ndiaye, who joined Everton from Marseille in 2024 for £16.9 million, has impressed with 17 goals and three assists in 65 appearances. His form has reportedly caught United’s attention as they look to reshape their forward line.