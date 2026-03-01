West Indies' Rovman Powell became the first batter from his side to hit 150 T20 sixes, surpassing Nicholas Pooran. He achieved this feat during the T20 World Cup clash against India, scoring a quickfire 34* in 19 balls at Eden Gardens.

Powell's Record-Breaking Feat

West Indies batter Rovman Powell became the first-ever player from his side to reach the landmark of 150 sixes. Rovman reached this milestone during his side's must-win Super Eight T20 World Cup clash against India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, scoring a quickfire 34* in 19 balls, with three fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 178.

Powell, with 150 exact sixes, overtook former WI batter Nicholas Pooran, who smacked 149 sixes in his 106-match career. He is WI's second-highest run-getter in the format, with 2,261 runs in 117 matches and 103 innings at an average of 25.98, with a strike rate of 141.84, including a century and 10 fifties. Pooran (2,275 runs in 106 matches and 97 innings at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 136.39, with 13 fifties and a best score of 98) is the leading run-getter for WI.

In this T20 World Cup so far, Powell has made 149 runs in six innings at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 147.52, with a fifty to his name.

India vs West Indies: Match Summary

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Roston Chase (40 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Shai Hope (32 in 33 balls, with three fours and a six) put on an opening stand of 68 runs for first wicket, but WI slipped to 119/4 in 14.1 overs, despite a fiery cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (27 in 12 balls, with a four and two sixes).

It was the pair of Jason Holder (37* in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Powell (34* in 19 balls, with three fours and two sixes) who put on a fiery stand of 76 runs in 35 balls, taking WI to 195/4 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (2/36 in four overs) was India's leading bowler, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya dropping a spell of 1/40 in four overs each. (ANI)