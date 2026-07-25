Roundglass Golf Academy's Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Rashi Mishra have been selected to represent India. Guntas will compete in the Malaysian Ladies Amateur Championship, and both will play in the R&A Girls Amateur Championship in Scotland.

Roundglass Golf Academy athletes Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Rashi Mishra have earned selection to represent India at two prestigious international amateur golf championships.

Prestigious International Selections

Guntas Kaur Sandhu has been selected to represent India at the 40th Malaysian Ladies Amateur Championship, scheduled to be held in Malaysia from July 28 to 30, according to a release. She will also join fellow Roundglass Golf Academy athlete Rashi Mishra in the Indian team for the R&A Girls Amateur Championship, to be held in Scotland from August 10 to 15, 2026.

A Season of Success

The selections come on the back of an impressive season for both golfers on the national and international amateur circuit. Guntas has established herself as one of India's brightest young golfing talents with a series of standout performances, including victory at the IGU West Bengal Ladies & Junior Girls Golf Championship and runner-up finishes at the IGU Eastern India Championship, the release said. She has also represented India at leading international events, including the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship.

Rashi Mishra has similarly emerged as one of the country's promising junior golfers, consistently featuring in India's leading amateur events and representing the nation at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship earlier this year. Her selection for the R&A Girls Amateur Championship marks another significant milestone in her international golfing journey, the release said.

About Roundglass Golf Academy

Roundglass Golf Academy has rapidly established itself as one of India's leading high-performance golf academies under Dronacharya Awardee Jesse Grewall, the release said. (ANI)