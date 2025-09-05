Image Credit : Getty

Edge’s 2011 retirement due to spinal stenosis was heartbreaking. Told another bump could paralyze him, his career seemed over. Yet, at the 2020 Royal Rumble, he shocked the world with a triumphant return.

He went on to main event WrestleMania 37, feud with Seth Rollins, and form The Judgment Day before moving to AEW as Adam Copeland, reuniting with Christian Cage for one last run.