4 WWE Legends Who Shocked Fans With Unforgettable Returns After Permanent Retirements
Four WWE icons defied the odds to step back into the ring after retirements fans thought were final.
Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Stunning Comeback
After walking away in 2003 due to injuries and creative differences, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s last match seemed set in stone. His WrestleMania 19 bout with The Rock felt like the final chapter. That’s why his return at WrestleMania 38 in Texas was so unexpected. Facing Kevin Owens, Austin delivered a brawl that exceeded all expectations, marking a moment fans thought they’d never see again.
Shawn Michaels’ Second Act
Shawn Michaels’ 2010 retirement was actually his second. After severe back injuries in 1998, he stepped away, focusing on recovery and personal change. His return in 2002 saw him feud with Triple H and win the World Heavyweight Championship in the first Elimination Chamber match. His second run was remarkable, ending ceremoniously against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.
Edge’s Emotional Return to the Ring
Edge’s 2011 retirement due to spinal stenosis was heartbreaking. Told another bump could paralyze him, his career seemed over. Yet, at the 2020 Royal Rumble, he shocked the world with a triumphant return.
He went on to main event WrestleMania 37, feud with Seth Rollins, and form The Judgment Day before moving to AEW as Adam Copeland, reuniting with Christian Cage for one last run.
Daniel Bryan’s Against-All-Odds Revival
Daniel Bryan’s 2016 retirement, prompted by concussion issues, was one of WWE’s most emotional moments. Despite wanting to wrestle elsewhere, he stayed in WWE in a non-wrestling role. In 2018, he returned at WrestleMania 34, later winning the WWE Championship and main eventing WrestleMania 37. Now competing as Bryan Danielson in AEW, he’s faced some of the world’s best, keeping the door open for another WWE chapter.