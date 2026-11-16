Following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement, his mother Dolores Aveiro publicly condemned the Portuguese national team for disrespecting her son, stating they deserved their heavy 1-4 Nations League loss against Denmark.

Ronaldo's Mother Blasts Portugal National Side Following Denmark Loss

Lisbon [Portugal], November 16 (ANI): Legendary former Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro lashed out the national side for "deceiving and not respecting" her son, adding that they deserved their loss against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

After Cristiano's recent international retirement, Portugal received a grime first glimpse of a post-Cristiano era in a 1-4 loss to Denmark in their Nations League match at home, with a brace coming from Rasmus Hojlund. Speaking as quoted by 433, Cristiano's mother said, "The Portugal national team deserve the loss — I was happy about it!." “They deceived him. He was not respected, not even by his teammates," she added.

Cristiano's retirement came after a lengthy and tense battle with his coach Jorge Jesus, with Cristiano leaving the national side after being unused against Norway during previous international break and disagreement with the coach over his role in the team. He was also handed a suspension by the Portugal Football Federation. Cristiano retired before he could receive a call-up for the November international break, shocking fans worldwide.

A tribute was held during the Denmark clash, with players taking to the pitch wearing his iconic number '7' on their shirt and the crowd applauding him in the seventh minute as the giant screen showed his picture. Cristiano's mother continued, "The tribute should have been held in front of him, not without him. The tribute will be here at Sporting (Sporting CP, Cristiano's club as a youngster), they value him.”

In response, coach Jorge Jesus said as quoted to RTP as quoted by Goal.com, "Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's mother? My mother too… Ronaldo's mother is a lady I greatly respect, what can she say? A mother is a mother, there's no way around it, I understand her statements."

This was Portugal's worst home defeat in 105 years, and it was the first time since 2010 that they conceded four goals at home, since they had drawn 4-4 against Cyprus, in which Cristiano did not feature. It is also Portugal's heaviest defeat in 12 years, as per 433.

Cristiano, currently sitting at 985 professional football goals, left international football with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He holds both records in men's international football of most appearances and most goals. His career with the national team began on August 20, 2003, when he made his debut as a substitute against Kazakhstan, and concluded on September 24, 2026. The Portuguese forward has scored 11 goals in 27 World Cup appearances, making him his country's leading goalscorer in the competition. His 14 goals in the European Championship final tournaments are also a men's record. The 41-year-old has scored against 49 different national-team opponents, underlining his consistency across a wide range of international competitions and qualifying campaigns. Luxembourg have been his most frequent victim, conceding 11 goals to him, followed by Hungary with nine. His international record also includes 10 hat-tricks, including two four-goal performances. He has scored 22 penalties for Portugal and registered 124 goals in competitive internationa fixtures, excluding friendlies. He is the only player to have scored at six different men's World Cups, having registered goals in Germany (2006), South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), Russia (2018), Qatar (2022) and the 2026 edition. His combined tally of 25 goals at the European Championship and FIFA World Cup is another record, highlighting his ability to deliver on the biggest international stages. His international career included several difficult moments, particularly Portugal's unsuccessful campaigns at major tournaments. However, the defining achievement arrived at Euro 2016 in France. Two more major international titles followed in 2019 and 2025, with both of them being UEFA Nations League titles. (ANI)