The Kabaddi Champions League produced a fitting finale at a jam-packed Sports University of Haryana, Rai, as Rohtak Royals edged past Bhiwani Bulls 32-30 in a nerve-shredding summit clash to be crowned the inaugural champions of KCL, according to a release. With Haryana's kabaddi faithful filling the stands and emotions running high till the final whistle, the league underlined its growing stature as a premier platform for elite and grassroots kabaddi alike.

A Nail-Biting Contest

On the mat, the final lived up to the billing. Devank Dalal opened the scoring for Bhiwani Bulls with a bonus point, but Vijay Malik and Rakesh Singh responded strongly for Rohtak Royals with sharp raids and calculated aggression. Early dominance from the Royals saw them inflict the first all-out, racing to a 9-3 lead, before Bhiwani clawed their way back through Devank's fearless raids and a timely revival by Sourav. The contest swung relentlessly, with both teams neutralising star raiders through collective defence, ending the first half with Rohtak holding a 20-16 advantage.

The second half turned into a tactical chess match. Bhiwani Bulls surged ahead briefly as Parvesh Malik completed a High-5, while the Royals relied on discipline and patience to absorb pressure. Despite Devank battling injury and being repeatedly targeted in do-or-die situations, the Bulls stayed in contention till the final moments. However, Rakesh Singh's calm raids and Sandeep Narwal's decisive late tackles, including back-to-back stops in the final seconds, proved decisive as Rohtak Royals closed out the match 32-30 to lift the historic title.

Post-Match Reactions

Speaking after the triumph, Vijay Malik said, "It is the kind of final we had hoped for. It could have gone either way, but we held our nerve. We will celebrate tonight because we worked extremely hard for this. KCL has brought out the pride of Haryana's kabaddi passion, and I know this league will only grow bigger."

Royals head coach Surender Nada reflected on the strategy, saying, "Our idea was to stick to the plan and keep our defence on the mat regardless of the score. The more you stay, the more pressure builds on the raider. We planned to contain Devank, and executing that plan made the difference."

Individual Accolades

Raider of the Match: Devank Dalal (Bhiwani Bulls)

Defender of the Match: Parvesh Malik (Bhiwani Bulls)

As the curtain fell on the inaugural season, the Kabaddi Champions League delivered a final that captured everything the league stands for--intensity, resilience, young talent and Haryana's undying love for kabaddi--setting a strong foundation for an even bigger future. (ANI)