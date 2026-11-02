Rohit Sharma enters the five-match ODI series against New Zealand aiming to reach major career milestones, including 21,000 international runs and becoming the first opener to score 5,000 runs in SENA conditions.

Rohit Sharma's Path to New Milestones

The 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma will have plenty of records to break and milestones to climb as India awaits the New Zealand challenge in a high-octane five-match ODI series, with the first ODI set to take place in Auckland from Wednesday. Rohit, who displayed some red-hot form in the recent series against West Indies at home, will be aiming for some brilliant showings against New Zealand in the five ODIs. In ODIs in NZ, Rohit has scored 437 runs in 14 matches and 13 innings at an average of 36.41, with four fifties. Here are some records and milestones that Rohit could achieve during these five ODIs against NZ:

Targeting Elite Career Records

-21,000 international runs Rohit is just 348 runs away from reaching 21,000 international runs. In 517 international matches and 550 innings, he has made 20,652 runs at an average of 42.66, with 52 centuries and 113 fifties, including best score of 264.

-Fourth Indian with ODI tons in all SENA nations Rohit needs just one century here in New Zealand to join Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan for centuries in ODIs across all South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations.

-First opener to achieve 5,000 runs in SENA conditions Rohit stands on verge of more overseas history, standing just 36 runs away from becoming first Indian opener to achieve 5,000 international runs in SENA. In 114 matches and 123 innings, Rohit has made 4,964 runs at an average of 44.32, with 17 centuries and 23 fifties and best score of 171*.

Closing in on Historic Achievements

-Fourth batter to reach 15,000 international runs in winning causes Rohit Sharma making plenty of runs means only one thing, winning. 14,817 of his runs have come in wins across 327 international matches and 340 innings at an average of 51.62, with 42 centuries and 79 fifties. 183 more runs will make him fourth player to reach 15,000 international runs in winning cause. Ricky Ponting (20,140 runs in 377 matches with 55 centuries), Virat Kohli (18,589 runs in 338 matches with 60 centuries) and Sachin Tendulkar (17,113 runs in 307 matches with 53 centuries) are already a part of this club.

-First batter to reach 400 ODI sixes Rohit is the leading six-hitter in ODIs with 381 runs, and he needs 19 more to reach the 400-sixes mark in ODIs. Add seven more to these sixes, and he will also reach the 700-sixes mark in international cricket.

Rohit, despite all the chatter around his place and form ahead of the 2027 World Cup, continues to go strong. He is India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with 12,120 runs in 291 ODIs and 283 innings at an average of 49.26, with 35 centuries and 63 fifties, with a best score of 264. He has maintained a rich run of form in ODIs this year, with 604 runs across 12 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 104.67, including two centuries and two fifties and a best score of 138. During the ODIs against WI, he was India's second-highest run-scorer, with 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of over 115, including a century and a fifty and a best score of 101.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)