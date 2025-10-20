Nitish Kumar Reddy made his ODI debut for India against Australia in Perth, receiving his cap from Rohit Sharma. Sharma praised the 22-year-old all-rounder's attitude, predicting he would become an "all-format great.”

Veteran swashbuckler Rohit Sharma delivered a heart-warming speech for India's ODI debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy and is "110 per cent" assured that with the attitude the 22-year-old possesses, he will turn into an "all-format great" and 'travel a long way' with the modern-day giants. Nitish, who burst into the Test fold after earning his debut during last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, returned to the land down under to earn his first ODI cap. In November 2024, India's batting maestro Virat Kohli handed Nitish his maiden Test cap at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Eleven months later, Nitish returned to Optus Stadium and received his first ODI cap from Rohit during the three-match series opener against Australia on Sunday. During the presentation, Rohit had unstinting praise in store for the fast-bowling all-rounder. He predicted a bright future for the 22-year-old while assuring the entire team will "rally around him".

"Cap number 260, Nitish Reddy. You have got a great start to your career, and it's only because of how you want to play the game and your attitude. I am 110 per cent sure that with that attitude, you are going to go a long way in this Indian team," Rohit said in a video posted by the BCCI.

"You are going to be an all-format great, which I believe thoroughly, because, like you said in your speech yesterday, you want to be everywhere, and that is where we all want you to be doing that. I am 110 per cent sure that the team will rally around you. Anything you need, anytime you need anything, everyone will be there to support you. Good luck, have a great career," Rohit concluded.

Nitish flaunted his six-hitting muscle in the first innings and showed signs of living up to the belief that the former Indian skipper has exuded in him. After being put to bat by Australia, rain interrupted the play on four instances, and the Indian team toiled for rhythm as well as runs.

After KL Rahul's stylish 38(31) met a bitter end, Nitish walloped two towering maximums to propel India to 136/9 in a fixture reduced to 26 overs each. Nitish returned unbeaten on 19(11), but his late fireworks proved insufficient to salvage a victory for India. Michell Marsh acting as the skipper in Pat Cummins' stead, hammered an unbeaten 46 to take Australia home with a 7-wicket win (DLS method) with 29 balls to spare.

