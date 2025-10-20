Virat Kohli returned to international cricket after a seven-month absence but was dismissed for a duck against Australia. India's top order struggled in challenging, overcast conditions.

Virat Kohli's eagerly awaited return to international cricket hit a snag on Sunday as he was dismissed for a duck after just eight balls against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium. Facing tricky overcast conditions, Kohli tried a risky uppish drive to pierce the field but was caught at point. It was his first international appearance in seven months since helping India lift the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Hayden Praises Kohli's Batting Prowess

Despite the rough start, Australia's cricketing legend Matthew Hayden praised Kohli's extraordinary ODI record. "Virat Kohli's striking ability and contact points are exceptional. After scoring over 14,000 runs in this format, there’s little to question about his approach. He consistently plays the ball on the rise and finds timing early," Hayden said on Star Sports.

Struggles of India's Top Order

India's top order had a tough outing in challenging conditions. Rohit Sharma (8), Kohli (0), and debutant captain Shubman Gill (10) struggled to build innings, while four rain interruptions further complicated the chase of a revised DLS target of 131. The performance underlined the difficulty of facing Australia’s seaming attack in overcast weather.

Advice for Kohli: Avoid Overthinking

Hayden also offered Kohli guidance for his next innings. "One thing I hope he avoids is arguing with himself and overthinking, which can lead to mistakes. He is destructive when he has clarity, certainty, and the ability to read the game—qualities his experience provides," he said.