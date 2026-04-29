A 143-run stand between Rohit Sharma (84) and Ryan Rickelton (83) powered Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. MI successfully chased down the target of 229 in 18.4 overs, despite Nicholas Pooran's 63 off 21 for LSG.

A superb 143-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton took the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

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MI are at the ninth spot with three wins and seven losses, while LSG are at the bottom with two wins and seven losses.

MI opted to bowl first and knocks from Nicholas Pooran (63 in 21 balls, with a four and eight sixes), Mitchell Marsh (44 in 25 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Himmat Singh (40* in 31 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took LSG to 228/5. However, a stand of 143 runs between Rickelton (83 in 32 balls, with six fours and eight sixes) and Rohit (84 in 44 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) helped MI make a light work of the chase and completed the chase in 18.4 overs.

Rohit, Rickelton Lead MI's Dominant Chase

During a run-chase of 229 runs, Ryan Rickelton got the chase going with two fours against Mohammed Shami in the first over.

Rickelton continued to take apart the LSG pace trio of Shami, Mohsin Khan and Prince Yadav, as MI reached the fifty run mark in five overs, with the South African as the aggressor.

The final over of the powerplay saw 'The Hitman', returning from an injury, joining the feast by smashing Avesh Khan for 21 runs, including two fours and sixes each, ending the powerplay with 71 runs on the board, with Rickelton (34*) and Rohit (36*) unbeaten.

The Rick-Ro pair continued to demolish pacers, with Rickelton reaching another fifty of the season in just 22 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes.

Rohit started the next over (the ninth one) by smashing M Siddharth for a six over wide long-on, reaching his second fifty of the season in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes. With Rickelton further collecting two sixes and a four, the over went for 23 runs. MI reached the 100-run mark in 8.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was 127/0, with Rickelton (67*) and Rohit (58*) unbeaten.

In the 11th over, Rickelton took down Mohsin for a four and then two successive sixes, but the bowler had the last laugh, getting him caught by Josh Inglis for 32-ball 83, with six fours and eight sixes. MI was 143/1 in 10.5 overs.

The LSG's pace unit continued to leak runs as Rohit made merry against Shami and Avesh, but M Siddharth's spin got him caught by Shami for a 44-ball 84, with six fours and seven sixes. MI was 177/2 in 14 overs.

Siddharth removed Tilak Varma for a 13-ball 11, with MI reduced to 189/3 in 15.3 overs.

Naman Dhir and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav joined forces at the crease, taking MI to the 200-run mark in 16.4 overs. However, Surya perished to Shami for a seven-ball 12. MI was 213/4 in 17.4 overs.

MI ended their run-chase successfully at 229/4 in 18 overs, with Naman (23*) and Will Jacks (10*) unbeaten.

Pooran's Blitz Guides LSG to Mammoth Total

An explosive fifty from Nicholas Pooran and a late blitz from Himmat Singh and Aiden Markram cruised Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a massive 228/5 in 20 overs. Pooran slammed a fluent 63 runs off 21, including 8 sixes, while Singh smashed 40 off 31 balls in the back end, along with Markram. However, MI pulled back things in their favour a bit as they only conceded 22 runs in the final three overs.

Lucknow Super Giants produced a blistering start after being put in to bat by the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in their IPL 2026 clash. Despite losing Josh Inglis (13 in five balls, with three fours) early, LSG's innings quickly gathered momentum as Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran took control of the powerplay.

Marsh went ballistic against Jasprit Bumrah, smacking him for two fours and a six in the fourth over, bringing LSG to 50-run mark in 3.5 overs.

The duo stitched together a rapid partnership, with Marsh providing stability while Pooran unleashed a stunning assault on the MI bowlers, including three sixes against Will Jacks in the fifth over and a strong assault against spinner Allah Ghazanfar in the next over. The duo slammed MI bowlers all over the park, taking LSG to 90/1 in just 6 overs.

Pooran was the standout performer, playing a destructive knock with clean hitting all around the ground. Marsh, meanwhile, played the perfect supporting role, rotating strike and punishing loose deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy pace.

LSG dominated the powerplay, posting one of their best starts of the season and putting immediate pressure on the MI attack. Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the bowling unit struggled to contain the flow of runs as the pitch offered little assistance, and the batters made full use of the conditions.

Bosch's Double Strike Halts Momentum

Just after the power play, in the seventh over, Nicholas Pooran brought up his first fifty of the season and the calendar year in just 16 balls. However, in the very next over, Corbin Bosch turned the game around by breaking the 94-run second-wicket stand, dismissing Pooran for 63 (in 21 balls, with a four and eight sixes) and bringing captain Rishabh Pant to the crease. Bosch struck again in the same over, delivering a double blow as he also removed Mitchell Marsh for 44 (in 25 balls, with six fours and three sixes).

The 94-run partnership between Marsh and Pooran went on to become the second-highest stand for LSG against MI, behind the 109-run partnership between KL Rahul and Pooran for the fourth wicket at the same venue in 2024.

Pant's lean patch with the bat continued as he was dismissed for just 15 by Will Jacks, paving the way for Akshat Raghuwanshi. Raghuwanshi made an immediate impact, launching a six off his very first delivery, but his stay was brief as Raghu Sharma got the better of him for 11. LSG sunk to 160/5 in 12.1 overs.

Himmat Singh and Aiden Markram then steadied the innings, taking LSG forward with a mix of calculated stroke play and steady strike rotation while keeping the scoreboard moving. The duo stitched 68 runs stand for the fifth wicket in just 47 balls to power LSG to 228/5, with Markram (31* in 25 balls, with a four and a six) and Himmat (40* in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) unbeaten.

For MI, Corbin Bosch scalped two wickets, while Raghu Sharma, Will Jacks and AM Ghazanfar grabbed a wicket each.

Brief Scores

LSG: 228/5 (Nicholas Pooran 62, Himmat Singh 40*, Corbin Bosch 2/20) lost to MI: 229/4 in 18.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 84, Ryan Rickelton 83, M Siddharth 2/47).