Rohan Bopanna thanks fans for heroic welcome in Bengaluru after Australian Open 2024 triumph (WATCH)

Rohan Bopanna became only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title on Saturday, taking the Australian Open 2024 crown with partner Matthew Ebden following a commanding win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

The city of Bengaluru witnessed an outpouring of joy and pride as Rohan Bopanna, the world's No.1 doubles player and newly crowned Australian Open champion, returned home on Tuesday evening. Amidst a festive atmosphere, Bopanna was welcomed with open arms by his fans and family, who showered him with love and admiration for his remarkable achievement on the global tennis stage.

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming reception, Bopanna took to social media platform X to convey his heartfelt appreciation, saying, "Thank you very much for the warm welcome & love."

Bopanna's momentous victory at the Australian Open 2024 on Saturday marked a significant milestone in Indian tennis history. The 43-year-old joined an elite league as only the third Indian to clinch a men's doubles Grand Slam title, partnering with Matthew Ebden to secure the prestigious crown in Melbourne. Their triumph came after a commanding performance against the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final, which lasted 01.39 hours.

In a display of skill and resilience, the second-seeded Bopanna and Ebden clinched victory with a stellar 7-6(0), 7-5 win, demonstrating their prowess and determination on the court.

As India celebrates Rohan Bopanna's historic achievement, his triumph serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the nation, reaffirming the belief that with dedication, perseverance, and unwavering determination, anything is possible on the grandest stages of sports. Bopanna's legacy as a tennis icon continues to inspire generations, setting the bar higher for Indian tennis and inspiring dreams of future triumphs on the global stage.

