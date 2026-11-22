Rishabh Pant scored 128, completing centuries in all SENA countries, as India declared at a massive 720/9. The commanding performance placed the tourists in a dominant position to win the Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

Rishabh Pant Scores Fluent Century as India Dominates in New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], November 22 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said he had been eyeing a century in New Zealand for some time, after his fluent 128 in the first innings of the opening Test against the hosts at the Basin Reserve helped India establish a commanding position on Day 4 on Sunday.

Pant, who completed the feat of scoring Test centuries in all four SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries, said the conditions in New Zealand made his hundred particularly satisfying, as he focused on spending as much time as possible at the crease. "New Zealand was one place where I was eyeing that hundred for sure. And I made sure that in a wicket like this where you have to grind and everyone is batting well, I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact," Pant said after Day 4.

The left-handed batter smashed 128 off 153 deliveries, including 10 fours and six sixes, to complement KL Rahul's 136 and help India post a mammoth 720 for nine declared in their first innings. The total gave India a substantial 352-run lead after New Zealand were dismissed for 368.

Pant, known for his attacking approach, said he generally prefers to keep his batting simple rather than rely heavily on premeditated plans. "I think for me, I don't think about that a lot of time. I try to play the bowler's mind most of the time, but like I just keep it simple most of the time whenever I see the ball, I try to hit it. I think that's the, if it's in my area, I'll try to hit it for sure," he said.

The wicketkeeper also revealed that he usually likes to complete his centuries with a six, although he has missed out on several hundreds while attempting the big shot. "Mostly whenever I'm trying to get a hundred, I try to get it by six. But because of that, I've also missed a lot of hundreds. So I was waiting, I was very patient about it. But when the mid-off came up, I was like, this is the right opportunity. I might take it," Pant said.

His six sixes in the innings also took him past former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (107) in the list of most sixes in Test cricket. However, Pant said personal milestones and records were no longer his primary focus. "As a kid, I definitely used to have those goals for sure, hitting a lot of sixes. But you know, right now in my career, I'm not thinking about that anymore. I just want to be more consistent and just make an impact wherever I play the game," he said.

Pant also spoke about his enjoyment of being on the cricket field, whether with the bat or behind the stumps. "One thing about me is whenever I take on the field, be it fielding or batting, I want to have lots of fun. Just being on the ground makes me happy. And just enjoying every day being out on the field," he said.

India's dominant batting performance also saw Shubman Gill narrowly miss out on a century, scoring 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 85 and Devdutt Padikkal contributed 80. Dhruv Jurel added 78, ensuring India crossed the 700-run mark for only the second time in their Test history away from home. India's 720 for nine declared was their highest-ever Test innings total overseas, surpassing their previous best of 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010. It was also the highest team total in a Test match played in New Zealand.

New Zealand faced a daunting task in their second innings but lost captain Tom Latham for a duck early. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls attempted to rebuild with a 60-run partnership before Nicholls fell for 31 to Prasidh Krishna, with Jurel taking a sharp catch at short leg. Conway remained unbeaten on 59, while Rachin Ravindra was not out on 27 as New Zealand reached 119 for two in 45 overs at stumps, trailing India by 233 runs.

Speaking about the challenge of playing on a batting-friendly surface, Pant said enjoying the contest and maintaining energy on the field were important aspects of Test cricket. "I think definitely the wicket is good to bat on. But at the same time you have to enjoy that grind being on the field because every day you won't get a spicy wicket. You have to grind through, especially in Test cricket. So definitely being on the ground, the one thing we enjoy as a team is keep on talking about something, enjoying a little bit of moment and having fun and putting our best effort on the field every day," he said.

India will return on the final day looking to claim the remaining eight New Zealand wickets and convert their substantial first-innings advantage into victory. "Definitely that's the idea and we'll try to get it for sure," Pant said when asked about India's hopes of wrapping up the match on the final day. (ANI)