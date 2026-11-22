Chahal remains one of India's most successful white-ball spinners, with 96 T20I wickets and 121 ODI wickets. He is also the highest wicket-taker in IPL history and ranks among India's leading T20I bowlers. Away from international duty, he has played county cricket in England for Northamptonshire.

His IPL journey started with Mumbai Indians in 2011 at Rs 10 lakh, before a breakthrough with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2014. Between 2018 and 2021 he earned Rs 6 crore per season. Rajasthan Royals signed him for Rs 6.5 crore in 2022, and he won the Purple Cap with 27 wickets. The 2025 mega auction brought his biggest payday, with Punjab Kings securing him for Rs 18 crore. IPL earnings alone have reportedly crossed Rs 37.7 crore.