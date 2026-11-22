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Yuzvendra Chahal’s Net Worth After BJP Appointment: Rs 45 Crore Fortune, Luxury Cars And Home
Yuzvendra Chahal has been named a special invitee to the BJP's OBC Morcha national executive. Here's what the leg-spinner earns, owns, and drives in 2026.
What Chahal Has Built Away From The Pitch
Chahal remains one of India's most successful white-ball spinners, with 96 T20I wickets and 121 ODI wickets. He is also the highest wicket-taker in IPL history and ranks among India's leading T20I bowlers. Away from international duty, he has played county cricket in England for Northamptonshire.
His IPL journey started with Mumbai Indians in 2011 at Rs 10 lakh, before a breakthrough with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2014. Between 2018 and 2021 he earned Rs 6 crore per season. Rajasthan Royals signed him for Rs 6.5 crore in 2022, and he won the Purple Cap with 27 wickets. The 2025 mega auction brought his biggest payday, with Punjab Kings securing him for Rs 18 crore. IPL earnings alone have reportedly crossed Rs 37.7 crore.
Salary, Endorsements And Property
Chahal is also associated with the Income Tax Department, drawing a monthly salary reportedly between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1.42 lakh. His endorsement fee sits around Rs 1 crore, with past and present deals including Vivo, Nike, Boom 11, Acuvue and Fanta. He has also worked with Rooter, Moj and FanCraze.
He owns a bungalow in Gurugram valued at roughly Rs 25 crore, featuring mood lighting, a trophy wall, a wooden-and-glass staircase and a spacious garden.
The Garage And The Bottom Line
His car collection reportedly includes a Lamborghini Centenario at Rs 6.25 crore, a Rolls-Royce at Rs 6.22 crore, a Porsche Cayenne S at Rs 1.93 crore and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class in the Rs 55-66 lakh range.
Chahal's estimated net worth in 2026 stands at around Rs 45 crore, built from IPL contracts, professional cricket, endorsements, commercial partnerships and other streams. The Punjab Kings deal significantly boosted his earnings, and his endorsements continue to add to the total. Despite his absence from the national side, he remains one of Indian cricket's most recognisable names.
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