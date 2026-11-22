India dominated New Zealand with a record 720/9 at Basin Reserve. Rishabh Pant struck a brilliant 128-run century, earning high praise from teammate Dhruv Jurel, who lauded Pant's mentorship and unique, fearless batting approach.

Dhruv Jurel Praises Rishabh Pant After Record Century In Wellington

India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel heaped praise on Rishabh Pant, applauding his fearless batting approach and unconventional strokeplay following his century against New Zealand. Jurel also described Pant as a phenomenal player and mentor, highlighting the positivity and inspiration he brings to the Indian dressing room.

India produced a record-breaking batting display against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, with Rishabh Pant stealing the spotlight through a magnificent 128-run knock as the visitors piled up a massive 720/9 in 166 overs before declaring their first innings with a commanding 352-run lead. Pant's explosive century, scored off just 153 deliveries, was a major highlight of India's historic batting effort, which stretched across two-and-a-half days.

His innings featured 10 boundaries and six sixes, showcasing his trademark attacking approach and putting the New Zealand bowlers under sustained pressure. With this ton, he became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score Test centuries across all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). KL Rahul also played a pivotal role with a brilliant 136, while skipper Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 98. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78) further strengthened India's dominance, helping the visitors cross the 700-run mark and register their highest-ever Test innings total away from home.

"I've spoken about him many times. He's a phenomenal player, and I genuinely admire the way he bats. I'm always curious about his mindset. Whenever I speak to him, I ask how he approaches his batting because you expect him to play conventional shots, but suddenly he'll step out and hit the ball over cover or take on the bowlers in a completely different way," Jurel told the reporters after the conclusion of Day 4 of the 1st Test. "I absolutely love him as a player and as a mentor. Every time I interact with him, he brings such positive energy and vibes. It's great to have someone like him in our team," he added.

Jurel also underlined his commitment to the team, stating that he is ready to take up any role assigned to him, even if it means playing as a bowler. Jurel, who featured as a specialist batter with Pant taking up the wicketkeeping duties, made the most of his opportunity with an attacking 78 off 79 deliveries, including seven fours and a six. He emphasised that representing the country remains his priority and that he is always ready to take on any role assigned to him by the team. "I'm playing for my country, and I'm ready to take up any responsibility the team gives me. Even if I'm asked to play as a bowler, I'll do it. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I'll always be ready to give my best for the country. Nobody can question my commitment or readiness to serve the team," Jurel added.