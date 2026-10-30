Coach Mike Hesson remains optimistic that Pakistan will deliver their best performance in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka despite the top order's current struggle to register significant individual contributions in the tournament.

Hesson Eyes Strong Finish in Tri-Series Final

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson is hopeful that his side will save their best performance for the tri-series final against Sri Lanka in Lahore on Saturday. Pakistan secured their place in the summit clash after registering three consecutive victories at the start of the tournament. However, Hesson believes his team is yet to deliver a complete performance despite their winning run. The hosts have also struggled for individual batting contributions, with no Pakistan batter featuring among the top five run-scorers in the competition. Star opener Fakhar Zaman and former captain Babar Azam are yet to register a half-century, despite featuring in every match so far. Nevertheless, Hesson remains optimistic that Pakistan can raise their game in the final and produce their best performance when it matters most against Sri Lanka.

“It’s been a pretty good couple of weeks. We have played some decent cricket without being perfect. To get three wins in a row without contributions from a few of our key players is a good sign," Hesson said as per the ICC website. “I still don’t think we have played our best game yet. Hopefully, we are saving that for the final," he added.

Strategic Outlook for World Cup Preparation

Pakistan have shown encouraging signs since Mike Hesson took charge as head coach last year, with the experienced mentor guiding the side to 12 victories in 19 ODIs. His tenure has also included series wins against Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa. The results have provided a positive outlook for Pakistan ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as Hesson aims to guide the team to their first 50-over World Cup title since their triumph in 1992. However, the Pakistan coach recognises the importance of his top-order batters delivering consistently if the side are to challenge for the coveted trophy. He will be hoping they step up, starting with Saturday's tri-series final against Sri Lanka.

Expectations from Star Players

“You are talking about two of the greatest players in Pakistan’s history in the top three (Fakhar and Babar). I expect big players to stand up in big games," Hesson said. “The fact that we have been able to achieve the wins that we have without the top order performing as well as we know they are capable of is a good sign. A couple of our key players are searching for that match-winning performance and there’s no better place to do it than in a final," he concluded.